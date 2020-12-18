Man and dog escape suspicious house fire in Greymouth

Fire risk management officer George Jensen with some tips on how to keep your family safe from fire. (Video first published in May 2019)

Four houses have been damaged by fire in Greymouth in just eight days – and none had working smoke alarms.

Greymouth fire chief Lee Swinburn said the latest fire happened on Willis St about 2.50am on Friday.

Flames had taken over the house when firefighters arrived, and the man and dog who lived there were “lucky” to have escaped unscathed.

“We had 25 firefighters and it took 15 minutes to bring under control. We spent another two-and-a-half hours dampening down hotspots,” he said.

Joanne Naish/Stuff This house on Greymouth's Willis St was destroyed in a fire early Friday.

Swinburn said the resident was “very lucky” to wake up and get out of the house with his dog, “because there were no smoke alarms”.

The house, which was a rental property, was completely destroyed.

A neighbour of the Willis St house said the man did not have many possessions and was just turning his life around after giving up alcohol.

Swinburn said the fire was being treated as suspicious and fire investigators and police were investigating.

It was the fourth house fire in the wider Greymouth area within just eight days. None of the houses had working smoke alarms, he said.

Joanne Naish/Stuff A man and dog were lucky to escape a house fire in Greymouth early Friday.

He reminded landlords that it was their responsibility to fit working smoke alarms in their rental properties, and appealed to all residents to check they were working.

Meanwhile, police were continuing to investigate a suspicious fire that burned Aotearoa Natives’ Greymouth clubhouse to the ground on Tuesday.

The Thompson St property was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived and had spread to the house next door.

Another house fire in Greymouth on December 9 was caused by unattended cooking, while the four fire happened an unoccupied house in Runanga. The fire was believed to have been started when power was turned on to a faulty hot water cylinder.