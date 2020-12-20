Dog owner loses court fight over fatal dog attack

The incident happened at the beach on Pepin Island in December 2018.

A Nelson woman has lost her court battle arguing from the Bill of Rights Act that she was not responsible for her dog fatally attacking another dog in 2018.

Donna Mary Newlands appeared before the Nelson District Court on Friday, to hear the verdict from a judge alone trial held earlier in December.

Newlands had been charged on a count of failing to muzzle a menacing dog in a public place, along with a charge of owning a dog that attacked another domestic animal.

While Newlands pleaded guilty to the first charge, she took the other matter to trial, arguing that the offence was not a strict liability offence according to the New Zealand Bill of Rights.

Judge Chris Tuohy summed up the facts of the incident, which happened on December 17, 2018, near Pepin Island in Nelson.

Newland’s dog Baloo, an american pitbull/cross, had ended up biting a 13-year-old papillon called Jasmine, who had been at the beach with her owner’s family.

While witnesses had differing accounts over how the incident occurred, Jasmine suffered bleeding after being bitten on her back leg by Baloo.

Newlands said Baloo had responded to being harried by Jasmine, picking her up in his mouth and putting her down to one side. However, the other dog owner's daughter said she had to struggle to pull Jasmine’s leg out of Baloo’s mouth.

Stuff Dogs classed as menacing are required to wear muzzles while in public – which did not happen at the Pepin Island incident (file photo).

Judge Tuohy said while her evidence was “emotive”, he did not believe she could have been mistaken about that fact.

Jasmine died on the way back to see a vet in Nelson, which was attributed to shock rather than the superficial wounds she suffered.

During the trial, defence lawyer Tim Spear argued according to the Bill of Rights Act that the offence was not a strict liability offence, with the prosecution having to prove negligence to bring about a conviction.

In his decision, Judge Tuohy said this was an untenable position “to put it bluntly”, given the established precedent in the High Court.

Judge Tuohy also rejected Spear's submissions that there were exceptional circumstances, which included the age of the other dog, the fact its death was caused by shock, and that it had initiated the incident.

“These are the sorts of interactions that are going to be happening if there are two dogs uncontrolled on a beach," Tuohy said.

“Although I understand the distress that this causes to Ms Newlands, the court is bound to make the order for destruction [of the dog], and I do that.”

Judge Tuohy also imposed an emotional harm repayment of $1000 from Newlands to Jasmine's owner.

“I don’t think there is any necessity for a fine or excessive reparations ... I have seen how deeply attached [Ms Newlands] is to that dog, that will be the real penalty for her.

“The court can’t make good what happened, it can only do some justice within the practical bounds we have here. I know that is small comfort, but that is the limit the court can do in this case.”