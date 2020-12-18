Gas leak at Clutha District coal plant
A coal plant building in Kaitangata has been evacuated after reports of a methane gas leak.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said the leak involved a “very low” amount of what was reported to be methane, and the building had been evacuated in the town, 10 kilometres southeast of Balclutha.
A Fenz hazmat unit from Dunedin was responding, she said.
Emergency services were called to the site on Salcombe St about 12.15pm on Friday.
Cordons are in place.
More to come.
Stuff