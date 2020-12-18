Gas leak at Clutha District coal plant

There is a gas leak at a Kaitangata coal plant.

A coal plant building in Kaitangata has been evacuated after reports of a methane gas leak.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said the leak involved a “very low” amount of what was reported to be methane, and the building had been evacuated in the town, 10 kilometres southeast of Balclutha.

A Fenz hazmat unit from Dunedin was responding, she said.

Emergency services were called to the site on Salcombe St about 12.15pm on Friday.

Cordons are in place.

More to come.