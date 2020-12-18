Gas leak at Clutha District coal plant resolved

A hazmat unit was called to a gas leak at a coal mine in Kaitangata on Friday. [File photo]

A methane leak at a Clutha district coal mine has been resolved.

Emergency services were called to the Kaitangata coal plant site, on Salcombe St, about 12.15pm on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokeswoman said the location of the leak had been identified and left with staff of the coal mine to resolve.

The coal plant building had been evacuated after reports of a methane gas leak in the town, 10 kilometres south-east of Balclutha.

The leak involved a “very low” amount of what was reported to be methane, the spokeswoman said.

A FENZ hazmat unit from Dunedin was called, she said.