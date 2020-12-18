Crews battle house fire near Dunedin

Four fire crews were initially sent to the blaze on Albertson Ave in Port Chalmers about 1.10pm on Friday. (File photo).

Fire crews are battling a “well involved” house fire in Port Chalmers near Dunedin.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Jill Higgison said four crews were initially sent to the blaze on Albertson Ave about 1.10pm on Friday.

The small seaside town of Port Chalmers lies 10 kilometres inside Otago Harbour, some 15km northeast of Dunedin's city centre.

She said when crews arrived they found the roof of the house well involved in fire.

No-one was in the house at the time the fire broke out and no other properties were under threat.

The fire was not believed to be suspicious at this stage, Higgison said.

The house is owned by Kāinga Ora, formerly Housing NZ.