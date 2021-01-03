Changing Auckland: How Hobsonville Point went from airbase to built-up

John Powley and Fan Clarke used to live in Hobsonville when it was an airbase; now they live in the retirement village at Hobsonville Point.

The Auckland of 2021 looks very different to how some of its residents remember it. This Stuff series looks what the city used to be, and the place it's set to become.

When Chub Roberts did his time at Hobsonville Point as an air traffic controller in the seventies, the whole area was “just a great big paddock”.

Today, you’re hard-pressed to find parking, let alone land a Hercules.

It’s “wall-to-wall houses”, Roberts remarks. Where open spaces remain they’re earmarked for development; the development is past the half-way mark of 4500 homes due by 2024, built on the former Hobsonville air force base.

READ MORE:

* Demand for increased ferry services at Hobsonville Point, says survey

* Greater number of homes at Hobsonville Pt to be affordable

* Air Force buildings listed as category two historic places



Hobsonville Point is a poster-child for medium density housing, its walkable and cyclable narrow streets and mix of apartments, terraced and standalone houses designed with social connection in mind.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Little Creatures brewery has taken over what Chub Roberts remembers as a former Air Force hangar.

On the weekends, the coastal walkway is “like Queen Street,” Roberts says, “people on bikes, skateboards, mums with babies in prams, young couples”.

The weekdays are quieter: the area is popular with young families, and each morning sees a mass exodus to the city.

NEILSTON GROUP The identical three-bedroom homes are built entirely in China, then shipped to Auckland to sell to first home buyers from $650K.

“Hobsonville’s just a big dormitory, they hop on the ferry or hop on the bus or in their cars and go to work and come back at night.”

A collection of ex-air force personnel have taken up residence at one of the Point’s retirement homes.

Annette Clarke’s links to Hobsonville Point go back to her early adult life, when she lived in married quarters while her husband George served in the air force. He racked up 45 years’ service; he died of a heart attack on the day of his retirement.

He was the last man employed on the base, and now a bus stop in his name – Junk’s Stop – pays tribute to his life and service.

The area couldn’t be more different now, she says – for starters, everyone in Hobsonville Point used to be in uniform.

It’s a “different kind of busy” now: “With us the guys were all working, even the ladies were working too”. Now it’s the bars, cafes, markets and walkways that are bustling.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff After Annette Clarke’s husband died, an old bus stop was dedicated to him, with displays about his life.

John Powley moved to the area for the first time in 1968 to work on the helicopters and shifted back here again about four years ago.

“I don’t mind the changes. Everything that’s gone needed to go – the barracks were full of asbestos, the hangar didn’t look very good and they’ve turned into a brewery, market, cafes.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Three friends, John Powley, Annette (Fan) Clarke and Chub Roberts reminisce about old times when they served at the Hobsonville airbase before the Hobsonville Point housing development was created.

The locals love it, but the box-fresh developments can put outsiders off, he says. “Visitors come here and they don’t like it because they don’t really know the place, they just [drive] down the main street with tall buildings.

“That’s not the true Hobsonville Point, you’ve got to go round the perimeter, walking, cycling, it’s brilliant.”

It’s not for everyone, Lindsey Dawson says. She moved to Hobsonville Point in 2017. Part of the attraction was that her husband had been in the air force, although he was stationed over the water at Whenuapai. Still, moving here was “like coming full circle”.

“It’s a bit too Coronation Street for me” is one Dawson has heard before, but for others the prospect of never mowing the lawn again is a dream come true.

“For some people it’s really crowded, for others it’s loaded with potential.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Hobsonville Point is a bit ‘Coronation Street’ for some people, but others love the medium-density living.

It’s different from the way suburbia used to be – “a long way from your quarter acre single house on a chunk of land” – and it’s a diverse mix of people who are attracted to this type of living. There’s no “typical Hobsonville Point resident”, she says.

But what residents seem to have in common is a hankering for a sense of community, and an appreciation for the spirit of the area.

It was one of the main drivers for Naveed Ahsan to move to the area in early 2019. With three children aged 8, 12 and 14, he was on the lookout for an area with good schools and the kind of house he could “lock and leave”, with no arduous upkeep.

Sean McCabe/Supplied Lindsey Dawson moved to Hobsonville Point in 2017 and quickly entrenched herself in the community.

But he found in other areas it was difficult to tap into a community. “For me to bring up kids as a single father I needed to have a social circle.”

Originally from Pakistan, he was living in the Middle East before moving to New Zealand in 2017. Hobsonville Point is a mixed community of different cultures: “Everyone’s open”, he says.

“In other parts of Auckland people are living in fancy areas, but they’re not connected together.”