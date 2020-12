Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hampden-Palmerston Road, State Highway 1, in Hillgrove about 3pm. (File photo)

One person has died following a crash in North Otago.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hampden-Palmerston Rd, State Highway 1, in Hillgrove about 3pm.

One person had since died, a police spokeswoman said. Another person was injured in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit has completed an examination of the scene and the road is now open to traffic.