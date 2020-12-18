Reports of armed person at intersection prompt police callout to King Country

The intersection of State Highway 3 and Te Kumi Station Rd.

A report of an armed person near a King Country intersection has prompted an armed offenders squad callout.

Police were told about 4pm on Friday that a person had been seen with a firearm near the intersection of State Highway 3 and Te Kumi Station Rd in Te Kūiti.

When police arrived, the person wasn't there any more, a spokeswoman said.

“Enquiries established the person was at a property in Hangatiki, where Police attended along with AOS as a precaution.”

Police were speaking to the person concerned on Friday night.

“There have been no reports of injuries and they have not been charged at this stage. “