Friday night bar fight at Hamilton pub sees 11 arrested

A brawl at a Hamilton pub on Friday night saw 11 people arrested.

Police were called to the incident on Bryant Rd on Friday night, Waikato police senior sergeant Pete Simpson said.

There was a high level of intoxication at the premises, Simpson said.

“A lot of people came out on to the street and police then had to clear the street.”

The bar had to close, and 11 people were arrested.

Simpson couldn't confirm whether any charges had been laid.

Most of the arrests related to disorderly behaviour, a police spokesperson said.