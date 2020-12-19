Wildfires destroy thousands of hectares in native bird habitat

The Lake Ōhau fire burning at 4.10am. The fire destroyed the Lake Ōhau village, tearing through at least 48 homes.

Wildfires destroyed over 10,000 hectares of native bird habitat last summer, and 2020's fire season has already got off to an early, devastating start.

And 99 per cent of fires are started by people who may not know the risks of destruction, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has launched an online tool to help people understand fire risk conditions.

The new tool on Fire and Emergency’s checkitsalright.nz website means people can check local fire danger status, and get clear guidance on whether they need a permit to light a fire or not, Tinetti said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Lake Ōhau Recovery manager Lichelle Guyan speaks at the village on Monday.

The tool is part of Fire and Emergency’s Summer Wildfire Prevention Campaign which uses native birds to illustrate what's at stake.

“Last summer, wildfires destroyed over 10,000 hectares of native bird habitat.”

A 2019 fire at Pigeon Valley, Tasman tore through 2300 hectares of forest. Late last year Napier also suffered a devastating forest fire.

New Zealand has experienced destructive fires early in the 2020 wildfire season, Tinetti said.

In August and September 2020, people in Aoraki/Mt Cook had to be evacuated, and state highways closed as firefighters battled a mammoth blaze which burnt through 3500 hectares.

The next month, a ferocious fire in Lake Ōhau tore through 5040 hectares, destroying 48 structures, melting water tanks and charring the landscape.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff/Stuff Around 40 houses have been damaged in Lake Ōhau with some homes managing to escape being destroyed whiled houses metres away have been destroyed. Photos taken on the Ohau fire Media Bus tour

In the last two weeks, two fires on the Port Hills forced dozens to flee their homes as dry weather and high winds made for worrying fire conditions.

One of the Port Hills fires, which started on Tuesday December 15, was believed to have been accidentally started by a construction worker.

Tinetti said it was vital New Zealanders knew the fire risks as they approached another hot season ahead.

Stacy Squires/Stuff A helicopter drops water on a scrub fire on Christchurch's Port Hills on Tuesday December 15.

“In New Zealand, 99 per cent of wildfires are started by people – it only takes a spark. Our actions make all the difference, especially when the fire danger is heightened over summer,” Tinetti said.

The risk of frequent, destructive fires would only increase with climate change, Tinetti said.

“No one wants their property destroyed or their life disrupted by fire, but many of us don’t realise just how risky some common activities are.”

Anyone thinking of lighting fires or undertaking spark generating activities this summer can check the local fire danger at checkitsalright.nz.