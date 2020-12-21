Checkpoints test more than 3000 drivers as holiday season begins

Two thousand motorists were breath-tested at a checkpoint on Whakatu Dr, Nelson on Friday.

More than 3300 drivers were breath tested by police in Nelson over the weekend, with 11 people caught driving while over the limit, each posing a risk on our roads, police say.

Of those, six were issued infringement notices for returning a positive evidential breath test between 250 and 400mcg of alcohol per litre of breath, four were charged with driving with excess breath alcohol over 400mcg and summonsed to appear in the Nelson District Court, while one was referred to youth aid.

Tasman District impairment prevention team Sergeant Michel Bloom​​ said the busy weekend began with a high visibility checkpoint on Whakatu Drive at 5pm on Friday where 2000 motorists were tested and two people issued with infringement notices for driving with excess breath alcohol.

Drivers caught with breath-alcohol levels between 251mcg and 400mcg receive a $200 on-the-spot infringement notice and demerit points, while a level above 400mcg results in prosecution.

READ MORE:

* Police to continue focusing on bad behaviour and violence in central Nelson

* Crime in Tasman lays low during lockdown

* Police blitz finds concerning numbers of Nelson drivers using cellphones



Braden Fastier / Stuff Police at a checkpoint on Whakatu Drive, Nelson at the start of the Christmas holiday season.

Members of different road policing teams, the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and the prevention unit were among the police staff who manned the Whakatu Drive checkpoint, with Acting Tasman District Commander Inspector Freda Grace​ and Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Paul Borrell​ also breath testing drivers on Friday afternoon.

It was one of several held over the weekend to remind the public that police are out and about as the roads get busier ahead of Christmas.

Traffic on the 70km/h stretch of road slowed for police to test drivers, with chocolates and lollies handed out to those who passed the test.

A chorus of pings from the handheld breath screening device could be heard as officers tested those on their way in and out of Nelson.

“People see that we are doing a checkpoint and it is a reminder to them as they are heading into town perhaps for an evening meal, instead of having that second beer they will have a glass of juice or some water because they have to drive home and they want to be sober.”

Bloom​​ said the impairment prevention team moved on to carry out a checkpoint on Haven Rd later on Friday evening where 500 motorists were tested and, “disappointingly”, four drivers were processed and charged with driving with excess breath alcohol.

Of those, three blew over 650mcg and each had their licence immediately suspended for 28 days. Two were also charged with driving without a licence and had their cars impounded on the spot for the same length of time.

“It’s always a concern when we have those high levels ... every driver that is impaired is a risk on the road.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Paul Borrell, left stops a driver on Whakatu Drive to conduct a breath test.

Bloom said there were also checkpoints held on Atawhai Drive by the Miyazu Gardens and on Annesbrook Drive on Saturday, with motorists entering and exiting the Buxton Carpark in the early hours of Sunday morning also breath tested.

“All our checkpoints are about reducing harm, we are not here to catch drink drivers, we are here to prevent drink drivers, but unfortunately we catch them in that process.”

The initial test at a checkpoint gives an indicator of alcohol on the breath with a pass/fail result. If a driver fails that test, a tube is put onto the device for the person to blow into and a breath screening test is done.

The alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath but for those under 20 the limit is zero.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The high-visibility checkpoint on Friday evening was to show that police are out and about, reminding the public that they shouldn't drink and drive.

If they fail the second test, the person accompanied an officer to the booze bus, to undergo an evidential breath test.

Bloom said police were often asked by motorists how much they could drink before getting behind the wheel.

“Our answer is always zero, if you know you have to drive, don’t drink because then you are sure to be under the limit.

“The safest option is no alcohol at all.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Labour MP Rachel Boyack receives a lollypop after passing the breath test on Friday night.

Bloom said a “disastrous” checkpoint was one where a handful of motorists were caught drink-driving in the first 20 or so vehicles stopped by police.

Their efforts didn’t go unnoticed, with several passing motorists on Whakatu Drive clapping and thanking the police for their work.

“Merry Christmas guys, you’re awesome,” said a passing bus driver.