Too sick for the Santa Parade, Nelsonians take the parade to Gabby

Gabby Stephens had a front-row seat for her very own Santa parade after she was too sick to attend the Nelson Santa Parade.

The 10-year-old lives with a rare premature-ageing disorder known as dyskeratosis congenita (DC) and is thought to be the only person in New Zealand to have it.

She had a cold last weekend and was gutted to miss the Nelson event, something she has attended almost every year with her parents and two siblings.

When Nelson Santa Parade MC Murray Leaning​ heard Gabby had been unable to make it, he put the call out on Facebook asking if anyone was keen to take the parade to her.

“There was an incredible response from the community, everyone I asked put their hands up and said they would be there, plus many more.

“We didn’t expect anything like the sort of response we’ve had.”

Leaning said it was a sign the community spirit in Nelson was alive and well.

On Sunday afternoon, a convoy of around 40 vehicles and floats wound its way around Sanctuary Drive in Nelson’s Marsden Valley towards the Stephens house.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Gabby Stephens, watches as a special Santa parade organised for her, travels down her Sanctuary Dr in Stoke.

Led by a pipe band playing Little Drummer Boy, the parade included Nelson police staff, Irish dancers, volunteer firefighters, members of the Menzshed Waimea, the YMCA, and staff from Mitre 10 Mega Nelson among others.

Jingle Bells could be heard ringing in the valley over the thrum of Mustang engines, as the convoy of vehicles made their way up the valley.

The streets were lined with residents and visitors, some who had bought deckchairs and many who were wearing Santa hats for the occasion.

Gabby, her friends and family lined the roadside, getting front row seats to the show – much to her delight.

“The Santa Parade in Nelson actually came to our street and it was really cool since I missed it.”

She said it was “really nice” of Leaning to organise the parade to come to her and the mermaid show had been her favourite part of the event.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Santa Parade Trust chairman Trevor Marshall, left, and Santa give Gabby Stephens a Christmas present.

The convoy of tinsel-decorated Mustangs, revving their engines brought joy to onlookers, with Santa arriving in one of the convertible grey sports cars, complete with a stuffed toy reindeer on the bonnet.

Gabby’s mum Megan Stephens​ said the parade had been “incredible” and the family were grateful for everyone who had been involved in bringing the Christmas festivities to Gabby.

“When Murray phoned to say he would like to put a wee Santa Parade on I was not expecting this scale, this is just overwhelming.

“The number of people from the street who have come and the friends who have come, the family and all the community who have taken time out of their Sunday, just a few days before Christmas ... it is just amazing.”