Hamilton homicide victim was mother of four-month-old baby

Police at Kentucky Crescent on Thursday morning, after they launched a homicide investigation into a woman's death there.

A woman killed in her Hamilton home was a “selfless and amazing" mother of four who’s youngest child was just four months old.

And her own mother is overseas and unable to attend her funeral, according to a Facebook post from Simplicity funeral directors.

Ngawai Kararaina Maria Himiona died at a Kentucky Crescent address following reports of an assault on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning police charged a 34-year-old man with murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He appeared briefly in the Hamilton District Court the same day and was remanded in custody to reappear on February 2.

In a Facebook post, Simplicity Bereavement Services Waikato wrote that Himiona was “an incredible, selfless, full of life, and amazing mother to four adorable tamariki”.

Himiona's children were aged four months, four years old, 10 years old and 13 years old, the post signed ‘The Simplicity Team’, said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Flowers have been left in the letterbox at a Hamilton property where a woman died on Wednesday night.

“Her life was tragically taken this week leaving whānau broken and lost for words.

“The Aroha surrounding you Ngawai will keep your babies strong and your whānau tight.”

The post also said Himiona's mother and siblings were unable to make it home from Australia for her service.

“With all the aroha in the world our hearts go out to you, your babies and your whānau, especially your mumma, siblings and whānau unable to make it home from Australia.”

The post said Himiona was now back home in Tauranga for the services.

A Gofundme account has been set up to help family with funeral costs, and to help Himiona’s children.

“She leaves behind a beautiful family of three boys and one baby girl," organiser Rebekah Harrison wrote. “As you can all imagine our family are in complete shock and shattered by this tragic event.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following the death of a woman in a Hamilton home this week.

A neighbour who lives on the street previously told Stuff he heard a scream the night of the death, and kids came out screaming: “Mum is dead!”

“My neighbour heard too, and she called the police.”

He said he had known the people who lived there since they moved in some years ago, and they had been very quiet.