Five injured, one seriously in Appleby Highway crash

A crash between two vehicles on the Appleby Highway, near Nelson has injured five people with one taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Blackbyre Rd and Appleby Highway around 4.10pm on Saturday.

It is understood one person was initially trapped in a vehicle.

Following the crash, State Highway 60 was down to one lane with a diversion between the highway and Lansdowne Rd.

A St John spokeswoman said two people were transported to Nelson Hospital, one in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition. Three others were assessed and treated at the scene.