Couple killed in helicopter crash to be farewelled in Christchurch service

Two people died and three others, all children, were seriously injured when a helicopter crashed onto a rocky beach at the mouth of the Kekerengu River, near Kaikōura.

A funeral for a couple who was killed when a helicopter went down on a rocky beach, about 40 kilometres north of Kaikōura, will be held in Christchurch two days before Christmas.

Andrew Hamish Davidson, 60, and wife Lin Chen, 39, will be farewelled at a service at Westpark Chapel in Burnside on Wednesday. A private cremation will be held after.

Davidson was the pilot of the helicopter that crashed at the mouth of the Kekerengu River during a flight from Christchurch about 12.40pm on Tuesday.

Their two young children and a third child survived the crash but were seriously injured. The children – two boys and a girl, all aged under 14 – were airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

Kekerengu resident Ian Mehrtens spotted the Eurocopter EC120 B w aircraft going down from his lodge. He told Stuff earlier it looked like the helicopter was coming in to land.

“It all happened so quick ... it looked normal and then it just started to spiral,” he said.

“It just got out of control so quickly.”

Andrew Davidson was killed in a helicopter crash north of Kaikōura.

Mehrtens rushed to the scene across the road on a quad bike. About four or five members of the public were already there. The front window was pulled off to free survivors.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has opened an inquiry into the crash.

Davidson worked as the general manager at Enatel Motive Power and was a former director of the electronics company.

The couple also ran a bed and breakfast from their lifestyle section in Ohoka in North Canterbury.

Crash inspectors at the scene of the fatal helicopter accident.

A funeral notice for Davidson said he was a loved husband, father, brother, brother-in-law and uncle, while Chen was described as a loved wife, mother and daughter.

The family thanked the emergency services and volunteers who provided help and care at the scene. The notices requested that donations to the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust be made in lieu of flowers.

It was not known whether the children would be able to attend the funeral.