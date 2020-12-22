Treasured family and photographs rise out of fire's ashes

Naomi Jensen shows photographs from her past. She never thought she'd see the images again.

Out of the ashes of a traumatic house fire that destroyed a woman's treasures have risen cherished wedding photos and a family gathering.

Naomi Jensen​​, 87, lost a lifetime of souvenirs when the building she lived in burned to the ground on October 13 in Sanson, about 23 kilometres northwest of Palmerston North.

The fire on Dundas Rd, State Highway 3, near the intersection with SH1 shut the town as firefighters battled the flames tearing through Jensen’s memories and Passionz Unique Imports and Home Decor.

Two months on Jensen has been overjoyed by the gift of memories from distant relations 500 kilometres away in Auckland.

DANIEL GOODWIN A fire in Sanson destroyed a business and threatened to spread to a petrol station next door.

The distant relatives, David and Prue Simpson, discovered Jensen's wedding photos after hearing of her hardship through Stuff articles.

They celebrated their shared history in Feilding on Sunday, where the Simpsons arrived with more photos than Jensen bargained for. She was expecting just a wedding picture.

“But it was a whole pile, photos I'd never seen before. It was incredible.

“I tried to lift the bag up, but it was so heavy. It’s just blown away by it really. It was just so lovely. All the family really are just so incredible.”

SUPPLIED David Simpson, left, Naomi Jensen and Prue Simpson are happy to reconnect after Jensen’s traumatic few months.

Prue Simpson said it was wonderful she and her husband were able to meet Jensen and return her treasured photographs.

"It's sort of a silver lining. Even just replacing a little bit is amazing.

“Just to see Naomi and her beautiful warm heart and how moved she was to see them made it worth the trip.”

Naomi's son Gordon Jensen, who helped to organise the gathering, said his mother was beaming from ear to ear from the experience.

Jensen now lives at Feilding's Coombrae Home and Retirement Village, surrounded by the photos the Simpsons and others have found for her to keep the memories of her husband and wider family alive.

“I don’t feel I’m able to get a new house and start over any more, and I have great care here and don't have any responsibilities,” Jensen said.

“Because of the fire [the kids] have just take over and taken away all the stress from me. It’s incredible that they're all so loving and caring.”