Hallelujah - Lord saves cathedral organ in delicate operation

Not a pipe dream. The Christchurch Catholic Cathedral’s organ might be heard again.

Hallelujah – it’s been saved.

The Catholic cathedral’s 1878 organ was in danger of ending up on the scrap heap but a salvage operation to save it is well under way.

The cathedral, irreparably damaged in the Christchurch earthquakes in 2011, is being demolished by contractor ProTranz.

* Future uncertain for exposed pipe organ in remains of Catholic cathedral

* Govt officials: Minister has no power to intervene in Catholic cathedral demolition

Organists Association president and heritage enthusiast, Trevor Lord, said he spotted an opportunity to retrieve the cathedral’s Halmshaw pipe organ last week and co-ordinated the rescue effort.

“It’s in an extremely restorable condition. The basic organ is quite intact and nothing has been mortally wounded,” said the businessman, who is an electrical engineer and owns a company providing services to the power industry.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Organ retrieval – A delicate salvage operation is underway to rescue the Christchurch Catholic Cathedral’s organ.

Rain had been kept off the 10m high organ because the roof above it had remained whole, he said.

“In many respects the spirit of Christmas seemed to descend on this project and I genuinely believe all share that warmth of feeling as the project commences. It was an alignment of wills.

“It’s given the city a chance to hear this magnificent instrument again. It’s a real gem.”

Under a leaden sky, workers delicately lifted the organ’s pipes onto an aerial platform on Monday, before they were gently lowered to the ground.

Lord said the rescue effort had come together very quickly and everyone had pitched in with contractors cutting their rates.

He had contacted Paddy Snowdon, of the Pumphouse, who made the right calls and paid part of the cost of Titan’s crane work. The South Island Organ Company is managing the dismantling and storage.

“A major boost to the project was an offer by CBS Music Charitable Trust to be the principal sponsor of the project,” Lord said.

“Their involvement will see the organ held, and the restoration duly managed by them.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Father Christmas (with beard) might have the wrong chimney.

CBS Trust spokesman Don Whelan said the trust was committed to ensuring financial support for the project and “ultimately for it one day to be heard again, when a home is found for it”.

The rare organ was restored in 1978 when features were added to increase its power. The First Church in Dunedin had the only other organ of its type in the country, and that organ is now in Palmerston North.