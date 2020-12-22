Lower Hutt residents consider retiring their Christmas lights after visitors leave festive cheer at home

Lower Hutt resident Nadine Rasmussen says she faced two lots of aggressive sightseers on Sunday night who became angry when she turned the lights off for the night.

Burnouts, dirty nappies and abuse. A Lower Hutt resident is rethinking whether she will light up her home next Christmas after rude behaviour from visitors.

Nadine Rasmussen​ says she is used to noisy groups of people gathering down her street for a gander at her Christmas lights but the aggressive and inconsiderate conduct of punters this week was on a different level.

On Sunday she faced two ugly encounters when sightseers became angry when she turned off her lights for the night at her Crawford Gr home in Naenae.

“I like to turn them off around 10.30[pm], so people aren’t coming through at all hours.”

As she was turning the displays off, two separate carloads of people turned up to see the lights 15 minutes apart, the second group arriving about 10.45pm.

Rasmussen says when they realised the lights were being put out they became abusive.

“They were saying ‘why bother if you’re going to turn them off’.”

Nadine Rasumssen/Supplied Rasmussen and her partner, Brad Valentine​, have spent about $2000 over the last few years on their Christmas lights which take 10 hours to set up.

The driver of the second group then did a burnout in his ute outside the house. When she asked him to leave he responded with a second.

She and partner Brad Valentine​ have spent about $2000 over the last four years on their Christmas lights which take 10 hours to set up. It was something they enjoyed but the recent encounters with visitors had her thinking twice about next year.

They often had to remind people not to touch or pull out the lights and, earlier on Sunday, Rasmussen had to ask a woman not to change a child’s nappy on her neighbour’s lawn.

“It’s really disrespectful and a bit disappointing – we do this for the community.”

She said the display was so popular her neighbours had joked they’d have to start checking people’s temperatures at the gate – but they had not gone so far as to set up a Covid Tracer app QR code.

“We have some great people come in to see them, and people come from as far away as Wellington. A few come year after year and you start to build a relationship with them.”

Nadine Rasumssen/Supplied Rasmussen says some visitors return every year to see her Christmas lights.

Visiting the light displays around Lower Hutt was something she remembered doing as a child and it was something she wanted to continue doing during the festive season. Her partner would probably just keep putting the lights up anyway, she said.

“[Brad] really, really enjoys it, he loves watching kids’ faces light up.”