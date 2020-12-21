Monolith may be removed from adventure park due to 'fire risk'

The people behind a metal sculpture in the Port Hills are still unknown.

An “alien monolith” erected at the Christchurch Adventure Park may be moved as management seeks to avoid a fire risk.

The three-metre metal object appeared at the park in the Port Hills overnight on Saturday.

It follows a global phenomenon that started with a similar sculpture appearing in the desert in San Juan County, Utah in November, creating headlines around the world.

Online theories as to who installed the Christchurch sculpture include an international art collective, aliens, or park management as a publicity stunt – though the adventure park says it is not responsible.

As of Monday afternoon the monolith remained in its location high in the hills, about 750m from the nearest car park.

Park general manager Anne Newman said it would remain there for the meantime.

The monolith had attracted some “pilgrims” and created “a lot of banter”, Newman said.

She was still no closer to discovering who installed the sculpture.

While the park has video surveillance cameras, they were not placed in a way which would have caught people entering that particular location, she said.

“We definitely didn’t put it there. If it is a marketing strategy, I’m not aware of it.”

It was most likely carried up one of the park’s tracks, Newman believes.

Terrance Siemon/AP A monolith was placed in a red-rock desert in an undisclosed location in San Juan County in Utah last month. lt was later removed, the gleaming monolith seeming to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the US desert.

If temperatures increase, park management may remove it due the fire risk it could pose, she said.

“If it starts getting hot then there is the potential the hot metal is going to start a fire. So for the fire risk obviously we’ll have to think about that.”

There have been several fires in the Port Hills in the past two weeks, although many are suspected to have been caused in suspicious circumstances.

Newman admitted she was a sceptic when it came to theories pointing to alien donators as the monolith’s source.

“Someone’s having a bit of fun with us, and good on them. Apparently these things usually disappear after a while, but I’m not so sure about that either.”

Ōtoromiro Hotel owner Jeremy Dyer said the adventure park was not the first monolith to arrive in Christchurch in recent times, as one had been erected on its grounds two weeks ago.

The hotel’s name was recently changed from Governors Bay Hotel as a way of acknowledging the original Māori name for the area.

Jeremy Dyer/Stuff A monolith has also been erected at the Governors Bay Hotel.

It was “kind of remarkable” the “aliens” timed their placing of the monolith there to coincide with the sending of a press release about its name change, he said.

“Maybe they are particularly progressive aliens.”

The original Utah monolith has since been removed by authorities and in December a group called The Most Famous Artist posted clues and behind-the-scenes pictures of the construction of the monoliths on its Instagram account.

The group, which is based in Sante Fe in New Mexico in the US, offered to sell the monoliths for around $63,000 (US $45,000) to interested parties.