Christchurch social housing tenant a 'new man' after getting new flat

Kevin Cotton is happy – and warm – in his new Christchurch rental home.

Kevin Cotton has a new home, a new beanie and a new lease of life.

''I'm out of the igloo,'' Cotton said. ''Wahoo.''

The 83-year-old told Stuff he ''couldn't wait to drop dead'' because he was so desperate to leave his freezing, mould-riddled social housing unit in Christchurch.

It had damaged windows from the 2011 earthquake, still awaiting repairs, and a cold draught ''whistled'' through his bedroom.

''I go to bed at night and the wind whistles in through the broken window and I hope I don’t have to wake up. Christmas? Hopefully I will have croaked before then,” Cotton said of the Concord Pl complex he and partner Gillian Pool nicknamed ''the ghetto''.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Then: In a Stuff story published two weeks ago, Kevin Cotton said he felt depressed by life in a social housing complex. He and partner Gillian Pool felt their bad health problems were exacerbated by the poor quality of their home, which was bitterly cold and mouldy.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Now: A new man – Kevin Cotton is all smiles this week now he is in his new accommodation.

Just before Christmas, Cotton answered the door of his new rental home wearing his favourite Elvis jersey and smiling broadly.

''A good lady from Kāinga Ora saw the story and called me in person to say she had a house for me,'' Cotton said.

''I'm tickled pink. It's exactly the same rent and it's brand spanking ... it even has that new car smell.” But more importantly – double glazing.

In pride of place in his new unit is a Crusaders rugby team beanie and cap, sent to him by the team for Christmas.

''They even sent me stickers and the lot. But I don't need to wear a beanie to go to the loo any more because this place is so warm.''

Walking stick in one hand, when he opened the door to his clean bathroom his smile is so wide all of his teeth are showing.

''Look at this, it's got the handy dandy rail and there's my shower. I could even get in there and get rid of my whiskers. I’m like a new man.''

He hopes Pool will be able to join him there soon.

Cotton's former landlord is the Christchurch Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust (ŌCHT) – a charitable trust that leases the Christchurch City Council's social housing portfolio.

It is the biggest non-governmental social housing provider in the South Island, with 2300 homes across Christchurch City and Banks Peninsula.

ŌCHT chief executive Cate Kearney said she was unable to talk about individual tenants.

The trust did not know the status of quake repairs when properties were transferred, she said, “so we had to bring that into our planning”.

''First we need to make sure the homes are warm and dry.

''You've identified some issues, and we are doing our best to get things fixed at that complex.''

ŌCHT was prioritising repair work, Kearney said.

''We can't do everything because we are a charitable trust, but we are prioritising planning to work out what needs to be done first, what we can afford to do and what we have to put into a long term plan,'' she said.

''I receive a lot of positive feedback and comments from happy tenants.''

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Kevin Cotton's former home in a social housing unit has windows still needing to be repaired a decade on from the 2011 earthquake.

ŌCHT had put in ''many positive initiatives in the short time'' since it had taken over from the Christchurch City Council, she said. Some of its housing stock was old and in poor condition.

Heat pumps had been installed in every home and ventilation put in bathrooms and kitchens.

Insulation was put into homes in Concord Pl in November.

''We are keen to see what we can do to get a warmer envelope, but we need to ask what is the best way we can do that with these units,'' she said.

''I think this year we have done pretty well.''

It was unlikely the earthquake-damaged windows in Cotton's former unit will be repaired for another decade, Kearney said.

Supplied Otautahi Community Housing Trust Chief Executive Cate Kearney.

''That will have to come into our long-term maintenance plan, it doesn't come into the healthy homes work.

''We are doing reactive maintenance. We are planning for 10, 20 and 30 years of repairs ... it's quite a complex planning process.''

ŌCHT was supporting vulnerable people in the community at a time when social housing was in high demand, she said.