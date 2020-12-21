Consultants appointed to review Canterbury's water infrastructure

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has led a huge overhaul of water provision that could see regional bodies in charge of supplies. (Video first published in November 2018)

Canterbury’s mayors have appointed consultancy firm PwC to carry out a review of the region’s water infrastructure and how services are delivered.

The review will help inform whether local councils sign on to the Government-lead three waters review programme, which could see control of wastewater and drinking water infrastructure shifted from local councils to publicly-owned regional providers.

The Government is driving an overhaul of New Zealand's water infrastructure in the wake of a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North’s drinking water in 2016, which left four people dead and 5500 sick.

Canterbury Mayoral Forum chairman and Selwyn mayor, Sam Broughton, said the Government will propose a new structure in the New Year.

“We want to make sure we have the right information, so we can take an informed approach to what the Government might propose for us.

“It [the review] will let us know whether it’s worth opting in to.”

He said Canterbury is not wanting to shift to a multi-region approach at this stage, amid concerns ratepayers will end up bankrolling water improvements for the rest of the South Island.

“The Department of Internal Affairs has said with any aggregation of infrastructure there will be winners and losers.

“We just want to understand Canterbury's position before we decide whether to get on board, and other regions will be doing the same.”

supplied Sam Broughton says Canterbury doesn’t want to shift to multi-region water infrastructure governance at this stage.

While some water supply and infrastructure costs are already known, Broughton said the review will help mayors and councils get a fuller understanding, as well as where future investment is needed, and what it will cost.

He said the review will not have any impact on service delivery at this stage, but it could help inform ownership and providers of water services going forward.

“PwC’s tender demonstrated a sound level of understanding of not just the issues facing Canterbury, but also the Ngāi Tahu Settlement Act 1998 and its implications for water and other resources.

“The implications of the reform programme are significant ... This important piece of work will ensure Canterbury councils are in the strongest possible position when determining the future of water infrastructure in our region.”

The outcome of PwC’s review will be considered by the Canterbury Mayoral Forum and Ngāi Tahu in March.

The region has been promised $100 million by Government to fix three waters problems, if it agrees to sign up.