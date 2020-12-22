Police: no link in spate of suspicious fires in Gore

Senior sergeant Cynthia Fairley said there was no link in a spate of suspicious fires in Gore.

Gore police do not believe that a spate of suspicious fires in the town are linked.

A fire at a house on Broughton Street in the early hours of Sunday morning is the sixth in the district to be deemed suspicious by fire investigators since September.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was started on the outside of the house, which was vacant.

Senior sergeant Cynthia Fairley said: “There have been a few suspicious fires locally but at this stage there is no evidential link between them.

“The incidents are being investigated fully by Fire Safety Officers and police where required.’’

No arrests had been made.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said police were making inquiries into the fire on Broughton St, as well as two suspicious fires at the same Hokonui Drive house on September 14 and December 3, and into a fire at a rural property at Kaiwera on September 22.

The spokesperson said police had not been notified of a fire at a house on Pomona St on December 7, or a house at Clyde St on November 12.

Both of those properties were vacant when the fires broke out.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff A fire was started inside a vacant house in Pomona Street on December 7. A fire investigator said it was suspicious.

Fairley said the fires were a timely reminder for people coming into the Christmas season to keep their properties secure when away.

Residents should ensure valuables were not in plain sight and consider CCTV and security lighting at their home addresses.

“Let your neighbours know when you will be away and keep an eye open for any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood. If you witness any suspicious activity please call 111.

“When communities work together it's harder for people to get away with offending, so consider setting up a Neighbourhood Support group over the Summer and have conversations with others about what's going on in your neighbourhood,’’ she said.