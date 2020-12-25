Covid-separated lovers reunited with voluntary return to managed isolation

Love has conquered all for James Correia and Kamille Rasmussen, who are together in managed isolation.

James Correia could not hold back his tears as he was reunited with partner Kamille Rasmussen in Christchurch this week after a four-month separation.

The couple were together again at the Chateau on the Park on Monday after Correia paid to voluntarily re-enter managed isolation.

They were living in Paris when Covid hit and moved to be with Rasmussen's family in Copenhagen in May as the pandemic swept the globe.

Correia returned to Christchurch in August and quarantined at the city's Commodore Airport Hotel, but it took until this week for Rasmussen to be able to enter the city.

He managed to successfully apply to re-enter managed isolation to spend the two weeks with her. He did so under a clause in which someone can do so to support another’s “health and wellbeing”.

They will be charged $3100 for her managed isolation, and an extra $950 for Correia to join.

Rasmussen was thankful she did not have to go through the experience alone.

“I would be very sad if he wasn't here. The time definitely flies by.”

They had a “really lovely” reunion, which brought tears to Correia's eyes, she said.

Supplied/Stuff The couple rekindled their romance in Melbourne.

“I’m so happy to have two weeks to catch up on everything before going into the real world.”

Rasmussen had been in various states of lockdown in Europe for 10 months and admitted their may be moments of “social anxiety” once she left managed isolation.

“But I’m excited to go out on the other side. It will be nice to go out for beers, go dancing, maybe go for a swim.”

Rasmussen prematurely received her present of glittery roller skates, which the couple planned to take for a spin in the car park.

The hotel is one of the city’s most sought after managed isolation locations for its large outdoor garden area, in which the couple were developing mask-shaped tan lines.

“The sun is shining, it's cosy, and we get a nice little outdoor area with green trees. It's lovely,” Rasmussen said.

Correia’s family had been delivering food and other items regularly, including candles, flowers, Christmas cake and a Christmas tree to bring the festive spirit to their hotel room.

On Christmas Day, they intend to read Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol together. Luckily for them, a copy was personally delivered by Christchurch's Custard Square bookshop.

The pair met in 2009 when Correia was in his last year at Cashmere High School and Rasmussen was an exchange student, falling headlong into a “whirlwind” four-month romance.

Supplied/Stuff After gallivanting through Europe, Correia and Rasmussen's next romantic destination is a Christchurch managed isolation and quarantine facility.

They lost contact until 2015 when Correia was studying at Melbourne University and his friend saw Rasmussen on the street.

Correia messaged her and discovered she was soon moving to the city to study at the same university.

They then rekindled and have been together ever since, spending most of their time in different parts of Europe.

Her New Zealand visa is for six months, but they are finalising a partnership work visa which will last two years.