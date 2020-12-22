Person crushed between post and vehicle on rural Canterbury property
A man has moderate injuries after being crushed between a post and a vehicle on a rural property.
Emergency services were called to the property in Canterbury, off the Christchurch-Akaroa highway near Tai Tapu, about 5.25pm on Monday.
A helicopter transported the person to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, a police spokeswoman said.
She said the person was pinned against a post by a vehicle, about 300m from the road.
However, a St John spokesman later confirmed the man was moderately injured and was flown by rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital.
Stuff