Person crushed between post and vehicle on rural Canterbury property

Police were called to the incident about 5:25pm on Monday. (File photo)

A man has moderate injuries after being crushed between a post and a vehicle on a rural property.

Emergency services were called to the property in Canterbury, off the Christchurch-Akaroa highway near Tai Tapu, about 5.25pm on Monday.

A helicopter transported the person to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, a police spokeswoman said.

She said the person was pinned against a post by a vehicle, about 300m from the road.

However, a St John spokesman later confirmed the man was moderately injured and was flown by rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital.