Large blaze at Verkerks meat factory in Christchurch

Fire crews were kept busy battling a large fire, which broke out at a Christchurch factory overnight.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Verkerks on Vagues Rd in Papanui about 12.27am on Tuesday. The family business, which started in Christchurch decades ago, is well-known for its range of salami and other cured meats.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A fire crew remained on standby at the Verkerks factory on Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said a security guard discovered a large blaze at the rear of a large cool store and alerted emergency services.

A third alarm was raised and six crews, a command unit and a turntable ladder attended.

The crews contained the fire to the cool store and had it extinguished by 3am.

It is understood no-one was injured and no other property has been damaged in the blaze.

Norris said the blaze was not being treated as suspicious, but a fire investigator would likely examine the scene early on Tuesday morning to determine the cause.

One crew remained at the scene on standby just before 7am, he said.

David Alexander/Stuff Aalt Verkerk, right, founded the Verkerk butchery in Christchurch in the 1950s. Pictured with stock agent Newton Brown at the pig market at Canterbury Agricultural Park, Christchurch in 2004.

Dutch immigrant Aalt Verkerk founded the butchery in Christchurch in the 1950s and built it into a leading meat and smallgoods company.

Before Aalt's passing in 2012, he appointed a team to take over the operational management of the company with Verkerk's daughter Mary-Anne operating as both managing director and brand ambassador.