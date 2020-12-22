Bad weather hampers aerial search of Mount Ruapehu exclusion zone

An aerial sweep of the closed area around Mount Ruapehu’s crater lake – Te Wai ā-moe – has been cancelled due to bad weather.

The area within the 2km exclusion zone is closed due to the increased risk of eruption as the Volcanic Alert Level had been raised to Level 2, indicating moderate to heightened volcanic unrest.

The Department of Conservation had planned to take advantage of a scheduled helicopter flight to undertake a quick aerial sweep of the zone, Tongariro operations manager Connie Norgate said.

However, due to weather conditions they are no longer undertaking an aerial check on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Ruapehu alert level a 'kick in the guts' for tourism operator

* Ruapehu's crater lake heating up, tremors continue

* Tongariro Alpine Crossing: New Zealand's best (and potentially most disappointing) day hike



Nava Fedaeff An airborne view of the Crater Lake on top of New Zealand's largest active volcano, Mt Ruapehu [file photo].

“It is highly unlikely visitors are within the 2km exclusion zone due to the weather conditions and forecast, so DOC does not intend to do any checks at this point,” Norgate said.

Signage was being displayed at the Whakapapa, Tūroa and Tukino ski areas, a statement on their website said.

Mount Tongariro and the Tongariro Alpine Crossing was not affected by increased volcanic unrest at Mount Ruapehu and remains open.

Their priority was to protect public safety, so they asked visitors to respect the exclusion zone for their own safety, Norgate said.

“At VAL 2 there is increased risk of eruption, so it’s important that people take this advice seriously.

“Tongariro National Park is an active volcanic area, so eruptions can occur with little or no warning.

Supplied Area closed around Mt Ruapehu after volcanic level rise.

“The closer people are to the Park’s active volcanic vents, the higher the risk.”

She said DOC and GNS were in regular communication and if the unrest continues to escalate and the probability of eruption increases, they would consider extending the closure.

This would include the entire summit hazard zone, which is a 3km radius from the centre of the crater lake – Te Wai ā-moe – Norgate said.

While the alert level had been raised duty volcanologist Michael Rosenberg told Stuff on Monday the signs, and increase to alert levels, were certainly “not an indication that an eruption was on its way.”

The crater lake continues heating and is now 43°C, with bursts of volcanic tremor and a marked increase in the amount of gas passing through the crater lake.

However, since 2007 the crater lake temperature has exceeded 40C a number of times, without leading to an eruption.

Level 2 indicates the primary hazards are those expected during volcanic unrest; steam discharge, volcanic gas, earthquakes, landslides and hydrothermal activity. While it is mostly associated with environmental hazards, eruptions can still occur with little or no warning.