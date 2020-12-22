Two men charged after police operation focused on the Mongrel Mob

Police carried out search warrants at three Invercargill houses on Monday. (File photo)

Two people were arrested during a Southland police operation focused on the activities of the Mongrel Mob in Invercargill on Monday.

Search warrants were executed at three houses.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said two 40-year-old men were arrested and appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Monday charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery in relation to an incident earlier this month.

One of the two men was also charged with the possession of an illicit firearm and ammunition.

READ MORE:

* Two women arrested for supplying methamphetamine in Invercargill

* Police arrest 12 people after drug busts in Auckland and Christchurch



More than 30 Southland police staff were involved in the operation and further charges and arrests are possible, Baird said.

“We'll continue to target people who participate in organised criminal groups to ensure they're held accountable for their illegal activities.’’

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this investigation.