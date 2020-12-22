Queenstown house fire 'well involved'

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Nugget Knob, near Goldfield Heights in Queenstown about 10.35am on Tuesday.

Fire crews are battling a “well involved” house fire in Queenstown.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said two crews from Queenstown had been sent to the blaze at Nugget Knob, near Goldfield Heights about 10.35am on Tuesday.

He said crews found the house “well involved” in fire and a further two crews from Queenstown and Frankton had been called in shortly before 11am.

At this stage, it was unclear whether anyone was inside at the time the blaze broke out, Norris said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police had been notified and were in attendance.