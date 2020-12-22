Family of Nelson girl facing deportation given timely Christmas resolution

The Jayoma family- dad Rommel, Lesly,10 and mum Cris - have been given the news that Lesley's special needs student visa has been approved after earlier facing deportation.

The family of a 10-year-old girl facing deportation has been told that she can stay in New Zealand this Christmas and beyond.

For the last two years, Lesly Jayoma has lived in Nelson where she attended Nelson Central School.

Her parents Rommel and Cris arrived in New Zealand in 2018 and both have valid work permits until 2022.

Lesly’s student visa was rejected earlier this year after she was diagnosed with autism spectrum and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders that required up to two hours of additional support each day at school.

Despite her parents offering to pay for help with her special needs schooling, reconsideration was rejected at the start of September and the girl’s interim student visa expired on September 25, making her liable for deportation thereafter.

Nelson-based National list MP Nick Smith had been pushing the Government to review the decision since being approached by the family and Nelson Central principal Pip Wells earlier in the year.

On Tuesday, the Jayoma’s were informed by Smith that Associate Minister for Immigration Phil Twyford had granted Lesly a student visa until December 2022, under section 61 of the Immigration Act.

He had also “set aside concerns relating to Lesly’s standard of health that resulted in the original application and reconsideration being denied”.

It is understood the special needs visa approval also means the costs of her additional schooling – around $120 per week – will be met.

Lesly’s dad Rommel said despite the circumstances his family had endured, he had confidence that the matter would have a positive resolution.

“As a family, we came here together and if something happened we would go through it together.”

Lesly's mum Cris thanked Smith for “fighting to the end” on behalf of Lesly, as well as the many New Zealanders who had shown support in recent weeks.

“This really is a friendly country.”

The family had earlier indicated Lesly would go back the Philippines to live with her grandparents if they were unsuccessful with reaching an extension for their daughter.

Instead, the good news meant the family could now prepare for a Christmas holiday to Queenstown.

“It was something we had already planned, but now it is a double celebration.”

Smith said he was pleased that a successful outcome had been reached for the family.

However, he said Immigration New Zealand needed to review its policies in how it dealt with children and take a more compassionate approach to people with disabilities and special needs.

“They’re a lovely family and Nelson is very lucky to have them – I regret that they’ve had this awful uncertainty all year.”