Truck takes out power line between Ohai and Nightcaps

Fire and Emergency crews from Nightcaps are responding to a frontloader crash between Ohai and Nightcaps.

A front loader truck has crashed into a power pole leaving the Ohai-Nightcaps area without electricity.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said a power pole was “completely taken out” by a front loader truck on Nightcaps-Ohai highway between Tinkertown Rd and Gorge Rd at 11.56am.

Two crews from Nightcaps were called to the scene and the power company had been notified.

PowerNet have alert overhead line damage affecting the Koreka hill, Nightcaps, Ohai, Wairaki Valley, Wairio, Woodlaw and Wreys Bush.

Power is estimated to be restored by 2.30pm.