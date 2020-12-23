Woman killed in head-on crash had survived cancer twice

Julie Adamson, 60, was killed in a head-on crash on December 16.

A woman killed in a North Canterbury crash was a well-known horse lover with a passion for animals, her grieving son says.

Julie Adamson, 60, was killed in a head-on crash on Depot Rd, near Oxford, about 1.50pm on December 16.

Canterbury rural prevention manager Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said Adamson crossed the centre line and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The other driver, a woman aged in her 50s, was seriously injured, suffering numerous broken bones.

Adamson's only son, 23-year-old Connor Adamson, told Stuff he was doing OK after the crash and had good support from his neighbours.

“It’s just sort of been one day at a time just managing everything.”

Learning of his mother's death was “a big shock” and he “didn't quite believe it”.

"We were pretty close,” he said.

He described his mum as a tough woman, saying she overcame leukemia when she was young and had recently beaten breast cancer too.

Adamson "rode horses all her life” and had worked selling sheep and milking diary cows at points in her life.

She had a passion for animals and had owned various cats and dog

Adamson said his mum was a woman who would get things done when she put her head down.

“Over the last years, she's really gotten in to doing art and going art classes with a few of her friends, and she had done a few paintings she was quite proud of.”

In May this year, Adamson was publicly accused of poisoning two of her neighbour's dogs, which resulted in the death of one and put the other into a critical condition.

Connor Adamson said his mum was not affected by allegations. They were false and police did not find any evidence Adamson was responsible, he said.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

“These sort of accidents are a tragedy for all involved and their families.”

People needed to drive to the conditions and remain focused on the road, he said.