Crash victim found next to burnt car named

The body of Katie Harris, 39, was found near a burnt vehicle in remote Admiralty Bay.

A woman whose body was found next to a burnt vehicle in the remote Marlborough Sounds has been named.

The body of 39-year-old Katie Harris, of Redwood Valley in the Tasman District, was found on December 11.

Police released her name on Tuesday and extended their sympathies Harris's family and friends.

Emergency services were called to Te Towaka-Port Ligar Rd in Admiralty Bay about 9.10pm on December 11.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances involved in the death of Harris, whose body was found near a burnt vehicle that had come off the road.

A police media spokeswoman said while the circumstances of the crash remained under investigation, there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

Residents living on the steep, narrow Te Towaka-Port Ligar Rd have previously warned about its dangers, following two fatal crashes in 2013 and 2019.

In both cases, the vehicles plunged 200 metres down a bank.

After the 2019 fatality, resident and digger driver Michael Brennan said he was often called to drag cars, trucks and caravans back onto the road after crashes.

He estimated he had helped about 35 people who had nearly gone off the road during the 33 years he had lived there.