Don't become an ACC Christmas holiday stat, says ACC

The festive holidays are often dubbed “the silly season”, and with the silliest of silly-season days upon us, ACC is reminding people to slow down.

There were 1306 injuries in Marlborough last Christmas break, December 21 to January 10, with New Year’s Eve (76) the highest single day for accident claims.

This was a decrease in the number of claims (1344) in the summer of the 2018/19 in Marlborough, which was the highest from the past five summers.

ACC injury prevention leader Kirsten Malpas encouraged people to slow down over the holiday season, which was often a busy time.

“We want people to have an enjoyable, happy, fun and safe Christmas and New Year’s break. That means being kind to yourself and others and staying safe so you can enjoy the summer break and not miss out on the fun.”

123rf There were 1306 injuries in Marlborough during the Christmas break last year.

Last year, about 4000 people injured themselves on Christmas Day in New Zealand.

The home was the most common location for injuries during the holiday period, with 59,967 injuries and falls made up 40 per cent of those injuries. Almost 15,000 injuries during this time involved a lifting or carrying strain, more than 4000 involved steps and stairs and almost 7000 were animal related.

The most common injury was a lumbar sprain (10,163) ahead of a neck sprain (4425) and ankle sprain (4376).

“If you’ve got a new bike or e-bike for Christmas and you haven’t ridden in a while, try out the bike in a safe environment – somewhere with minimal traffic, such as a school playground or a quiet street, where you can hone your skills and get used to it before you go on a busier road,” Malpas said.

“Likewise, if you’ve got a new mountain bike, ease into some lower grade trails before you tackle the harder trails.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff ACC said safety was paramount around water, as drowning is the leading cause of death in recreation activities in New Zealand.

Malpas stressed the importance of safety messages in and around the water.

Drowning was the leading cause of death in recreational activities in Aotearoa. There were 82 drowning fatalities last year, an increase of 26 per cent from the 66 in 2018.

“If you’re around the water, keep a close eye on your tamariki. Young children need to be supervised and kept within arm’s reach, particularly around moving water where things can happen quickly.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Davitt Lavery almost lost his leg in a motorcycle accident. Now he wants others to take more care on the road.

ACC was also urging drivers to “look again” after a surge in motorcycle sales.

It was thought sales had surged as part of a global trend since the Covid-19 pandemic, which put a halt on travel and meant people were spending their money on other things.

In Marlborough, ACC had paid out on 237 motorcycle-related accidents in the past five years. There were 55 injury claims made in 2019 in relation to motorcycle accidents.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Marlborough Express With more people on the road, drivers are being urged to look again.

ACC injury prevention leader Dave Keilty said motorists had to be more aware of the dangers at intersections.

“Look again for motorcyclists, not just the gap. Be aware of your blind spots.”