Mercury threatens to pull plug on tourist spills at Aratiatia Rapids

Tourists breaking through barriers to get access to the pool downstream of the Aratiatia Dam spill area mean Mercury is considering cancelling the attraction.

Sightseers breaking through safety signage and barriers to get access to the Aratiatia Rapids caused Mercury NZ Limited to cancel tourist spills on Monday and Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s 2pm spill was also in doubt, but just before 3pm Mercury announced it had resumed as the area was deemed clear.

The area became the site of tragedy in 2017, as 21-year-old Rachael De Jong was swept to her death when the floodgates opened.

The company’s hydro general manager, Phil Gibson, said the actions of tourists were frustrating, putting lives at risk and undue pressure on Aratiatia hydro station staff who managed the release of water over the rapids.

The rapids are a popular tourist spot when Mercury opens the Aratiatia Dam gates four times a day for 15 minutes.

After De Jong's death, DOC built a tall steel fence preventing access to the unofficial walkway to the swimming hole, and new graphic signs were installed.

Robert Steven/Stuff Aratiatia Rapids signs in 2018. A tall fence has also been erected at the unofficial walkways to the swimming holes.

But in October, in response to a call from Taupō District Council, Mercury Energy and the Department of Conservation to impose a swimming ban at the site, the Waikato Regional Council realised it didn’t have that power.

During its review of the Safety Navigation Bylaw the council was told swimming could only be banned where it obstructed passing vessels.

But because boats couldn’t go in the rapids, the bylaw couldn’t be used, hearings committee chairman Stu Kneebone noted.

On Monday a group in a 4WD vehicle parked up and then deliberately avoided signs and barriers to enter the area, Gibson said in a press release.

“Thankfully they were seen, and the 10am scheduled spill was halted.”

Police attended and the 12 noon spill was also halted while an investigation was completed.

Tuesday’s 10am and 12 noon spills were cancelled in similar circumstances though a review determined the 2pm release of water could go ahead.

Robert Steven/Stuff The surging waters of the rapids when the Aratiatia Dam gates are released.

Gibson said the community needed to help dissuade such activity at the planning stage or at the rapids themselves.

“They need to call out that behaviour and help stop it. People who ignore the warnings risk not only their lives, but are ruining enjoyment of the spectacle for others as we could be forced to halt these spills for longer periods or even indefinitely.”

Safety had to be paramount, he said.

“It is unacceptable that our station employees are… having to make calls about releasing water or not, sometimes with just minutes notice, while people are playing around and even trying to avoid being seen.”

Mercury, as part of its consents for operating the Aratiatia hydro station, manages controlled spills through the area of the rapids at 10am, 12 noon and 2pm, as well as 4pm in the summer.

But it can release water through the rapids at any time depending on the operation of the station and management of water flows.

For this reason, the company said, it was dangerous to be in the area of the rapids at any time as levels could rise suddenly and dramatically.

In the past the pool below the release area has been a popular swimming spot.