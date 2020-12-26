Extra Covid and Christmas pressures add to family violence melting pot

Demand for support from the Nelson Women’s and Children’s refuge increased in 2020 due to the additional pressures of coronavirus and an increased demand for housing. (File photo)

While some businesses take a break over the festive season, services like the Nelson Women’s and Children’s Refuge remain busier than ever.

Nga Wahine Tamariki Punanga o Whakatu manager Diane Strong​​ said it was the organisation’s busiest time of year, with the demand for services increasing in November and tailing off by March.

“The pressure of paying for holidays, paying for kids holiday programmes while parents are still working, Christmas presents, food and this year is different because of reduced wages, fewer hours and accommodation is a big issue.

“We always used to get calls about family violence but now we are getting calls out of desperation for housing.

READ MORE:

* Car Company raises over $8k for Nelson Women's and Children's Refuge

* Adele's journey from lifetime of abuse to building tribe of support

* Women's anti-violence programme launched by Maataa Waka in Marlborough



Strong said people that had been in temporary accommodation, like motels, had been “turfed out” to make way for tourists, which happened each summer but had been more noticeable in the last few months.

“This year it is affecting all sorts of people who have lost their jobs, who can’t pay mortgages, so they have sold their houses and might be living temporarily somewhere.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson Women’s and Children’s Refuge manager Diane Strong said it helped 1350 women last year. (File photo)

Strong said she knew of people that were “outstanding citizens” who were living in caravan parks.

Since the arrival of Covid-19, she had also seen a “huge leap” in reports of violence between children in the home and on parents or grandparents.

“It’s really good for them to know that is actually family violence and they can call the police if they feel unsafe.”

There remained a perception that family violence only affected those with a low socio-economic status, which Strong said was not true. It affected people from all walks of life.

“It’s a total melting pot of pressures that causes family violence; mental health, alcoholism, drug addiction they all spiral and just one of the consequences is family violence.”

123rf There is a myth that family violence only occurs those with a low socio-economic status, which is not true. (File photo)

In the last financial year, the refuge provided support to over 1350 women, which was equal to more than 25 women a week and that figure was increasing year-on-year.

That included all the refuge services; those who had called the crisis line, been put in a safe house, participated in a programme or received a food parcel.

While other organisations might take a break over Christmas, Strong said the reufge would have a crisis line staffed 24/7 over the holiday period to ensure there was support for those who needed it.

“A lot of the NGOs and agencies that they normally would get food from may be shut for three weeks as well.”

This year, the refuge had been inundated with donations from the public, with the Richmond office looking like “Santa’s Grotto” due to the huge number of donations of clothes, food and toys that Strong said it took two days to sort through.

123rf The Nelson Women's and Children’s Refuge has been inundated with Christmas gifts this year. (File photo)

The gifts would be distributed to everyone the service had worked with through the year, people it knew were in need, with anything left over distributed to other agencies in need.

Police national manager prevention superintendent Eric Tibbott​ said it was one of the busiest times of year for police attending family violence incidents.

“We are aware that there are extra pressures at this time of year that can exacerbate relationship issues and put a strain on individuals and families.”

Added financial stress, increased alcohol consumption, difficult relationships with extended family, decisions about where to spend holidays and access to children in separated families could all be factors.

Tibbott encouraged people to seek help if they felt under stress or were not coping.

Cameron Burnell Superintendent Eric Tibbott said vioence was never okay, and all victims of crime would be taken seriously. (File photo)

“If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instinct – everyone has the right to be safe.

“Violence is never okay and we want all victims of crime to be assured that if they come forward, their case will be taken seriously and treated sensitively.”

“If you suspect someone close to you is a victim of family violence or feel something is not right, it’s okay to act on it – you could save a life.”

Tibbott said police understood there were people who didn’t want to harm their loved ones but who were facing an internal struggle.

“Stay strong: walk away and take a moment so you don’t do something you’ll regret to someone you love.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF There are numbers you can call if you need help, support or feel unsafe over the Christmas period. (File photo)

Where to get help

Nelson Women’s and Children’s Refuge crisis line (open 24/7) – 0800 163 344

Nelson Sexual Abuse Support and Healing (SASH) – 03 548 2407

Nelson Police – 111 or 03 545 9644

(If you’re in danger but can’t talk: call 111, and push 55 and you will be put through to police.)

Nelson Women’s Centre – 03 546 8441

Family violence line – Are you ok? – 0800 456 450

Shine National Helpline – 0508 744 633 – 9am to 11pm

Shakti – for migrant and refugee women (open 24/7) – 0800 742 584

National network of stopping violence (open 24/7) – 03 391 0048

Elder Abuse Helpline – 0800 32 668 65

Gandhi Nivas – supporting men to be free from violence – 0800 426 344

Hey Bro helpline – supporting men to be free from violence – 0800 HeyBro

Hohou te rongo kahukura – outing violence - building rainbow communities free from violence

Sensitive Claims ACC – 0800 735 566

Pet Refuge

Parenting Helpline – 0800 568 856

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe, anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.