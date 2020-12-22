America's Cup: MBIE 'regret' and agreement ends Team NZ funding row

Team New Zealand Skipper Peter Burling after winning the America's Cup World Series in Auckland. (First published December 19, 2020)

A bitter row between Team New Zealand and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has ended suddenly, with MBIE agreeing a $3 million payment to the team by its event arm was made in good faith.

The dispute erupted mid-year after an audit of how the team’s event arm America’s Cup Event Limited had spent MBIE’s contribution to the event cost.

ACE said the $3 million partly covered Team NZ’s cost in creating the radical AC75 foiling monohull class, but MBIE did not accept that.

In a brief and cryptic statement MBIE said: “MBIE accepts that expenditure incurred to date under the HVA (Host Venue Agreement) has been incurred in good faith.”

READ MORE:

* America's Cup: Ex-Cup minister wanted Grant Dalton to drop CEO role after funding row

* America's Cup: Team New Zealand criticises MBIE's handling of whistleblower allegations

* America's Cup: The bean counters and the world's top sailing team



“MBIE is satisfied that event investment in relation to the Crown’s contribution has been or will be properly incurred by ACE.”

While the statement makes no specific reference to wider disagreements set to be decided by mediation, Stuff understands all outstanding disputes between Team NZ, ACE and MBIE, are over.

Without attribution to any person, the MBIE statement said: “We regret the manner in which this issue has played out in the public arena and the detrimental reputational impact of the process on ETNZ and ACE, its directors and the teams.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Grant Dalton and Team New Zealand had been in dispute with MBIE.

The unattributed MBIE statement came a week after the Ministry released information to Stuff showing the former minister responsible for the America’s Cup, Phil Twyford, wanted change at the top of the event.

In August, days before the release of the final audit which disproved whistleblower allegations against the team, MBIE’s Tourism general manager Iain Cossar texted the chief executive Carolyn Tremain.

He wrote: “Min Twyford was relaxed. Happy to be in public disagreement over the one design costs” – a reference to $3 million ACE transferred to Team NZ as an event cost towards the creation of the AC75 boat design.

“[Twyford’s] keen to see separate CEOs and new chair, but not wedded to the latter. Keen for independent board member though, to give sight over Crown finds (sic),” likely to mean oversight of Crown funds.

The reference to a new chair, meant replacing the chair of ACE Tina Symmans.

Team NZ has spent months preparing for what looked like a protracted mediation process, over what it considered MBIEs inappropriate handling of the whistleblower claims, which were not disclosed to them until June.

However a week ago at the opening of the America’s Cup Village, the new Minister for Economic Development Stuart Nash spoke strongly in favour of the Team NZ and ACE leadership.

“People like [Team NZ chair] Sir Stephen Tindall, like Grant Dalton, like Tina Symmans have done an awesome job, getting us from where we were, under extremely trying conditions, to where we are now,” Nash told Stuff.

“I take my hat off to them, they have done a fantastic job,” he said.

Neither Team New Zealand, nor MBIE, would make any further comment.