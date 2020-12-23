Helicopter crash victims farewelled at funeral two days before Christmas

Two people died and three others, all children, were seriously injured when a helicopter crashed onto a rocky beach at the mouth of the Kekerengu River, near Kaikōura.

Hundreds of friends and family turned out at a service in Christchurch to farewell a Canterbury couple killed in a helicopter crash near Kaikōura.

The funeral of Andrew Hamish Davidson, 60, and Lin Chen, 39, was held at Westpark Chapel in Burnside on Wednesday afternoon. A private cremation was to be held after.

It is believed that so many people turned up to pay their respects that there was standing room only.

Davidson was the pilot of the helicopter that crashed at the mouth of the Kekerengu River during a flight from Christchurch on December 15.

The couple’s two young children and a third child survived the crash but were seriously injured. The children – two boys and a girl, all aged under 14 – were flown to Wellington Hospital.

Accident investigators say it could take two years to complete their investigation into the crash.

Davidson worked as the general manager at Christchurch manufacturer Enatel Motive Power and was a former director of the electronics company.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The crashed helicopter at the mouth of the Kekerengu River.

A funeral notice for Davidson said he was a loved husband, father, brother, brother-in-law and uncle, while a notice for Chen described her as a loved wife, mother and daughter.

Their family thanked the emergency services and volunteers who provided help and care at the scene of last week’s accident.

The notices requested that donations to the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust be made in lieu of flowers.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has opened an inquiry into the crash.

TAIC spokesman Simon Pleasants said on Wednesday that a complete, wide-reaching investigation could take about two years to complete.

There was no indication an interim report would be issued sooner, he said. Such reports were generally issued within three months of a crash if there was a clear explanation for how it happened.

The investigation will examine a broad collection of evidence, including the helicopter itself, its maintenance and history, and the pilot's condition and experience, Pleasants said.

Investigators removed the helicopter wreckage from the beach on December 16.