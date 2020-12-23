Wait for help after Upper Hutt flood took 26 times longer than expected: report

Heavy rain and winds have been hitting Wellington overnight. Trees are down in Johnsonville and Maupuia, as well as a slip in Northland and in Whitby two homes have been evacuated due to a slip.

The organisation which manages the Wellington region's water system was 26 times slower than expected in responding to a flood in Upper Hutt, according to a new report.

The Upper Hutt City Council is now urgently seeking answers from Wellington Water about how it collects data, after Audit New Zealand was unable to verify Wellington Water's reported water loss, dry weather sewage spills, fault response times and the number of complaints it received

The council's annual report to June 30, 2020, noted that it took workers an average of 1559 minutes (26 hours) to attend flood-related callouts. Based on Wellington Water's own targets, it should have taken less than 60 minutes..

A sudden storm caused flooding in Upper Hutt in 2017.

Wellington Water also took an average of 102 minutes – nearly twice as long expected – to arrive at the scene of urgent callouts, the report said. It aimed to fix the urgent faults within four hours, but in reality took nearly 6½ hours to do so.

A road in Upper Hutt is flooded after a storm in 2017.

Wellington Water, which Hutt, Porirua, Upper Hutt and Wellington city councils, South Wairarapa District Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council jointly own, said an industry-wide shortage of skilled service staff was partly to blame for the delays.

The contractor, Fulton Hogan, had a large backlog of work to get through which had been left over from the previous service provider, it said. The backlog had now been cleared.

Wellington Water said it received lots of flood-related calls during storms, such as the one that occurred in December 2019 where Wellington recorded 1400 lightning strikes in 24 hours, and had to prioritise resources across the region.

It could not accurately measure water loss because there were so few meters across the region.

Wellington Water isn't sure how much water the region is losing due to a shortage of meters.

After the Upper Hutt City Council tabled the annual report at a meeting on Monday, mayor Wayne Guppy proposed that the council back a call for an urgent Water Committee meeting to be held in 2021.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the suggestion.

“This is the culmination of a number of failings at Wellington Water,” Guppy said. “Our ratepayers endorsed the Wellington region councils creating a shared service to enable efficiencies across the region. Now we find that our own mechanism for doing so cannot produce transparent and verifiable reporting.”

Wellington Water chief executive Tonia Haskell said staff had met with Guppy to discuss the audit and were willing to meet again next year.

The company aimed to improve its reporting through increased staff training and improving internal auditing, Haskell said.