Still no plea from pastor facing indecency charges

A former Taupō pastor charged with the indecent assault of three young persons has been further remanded without plea after making a second appearance in the Taupō District Court.

After a short hearing on Tuesday, Judge Phillip Cooper remanded Donald Corrie Lake, 63, of Whangarei Heads to reappear in Taupō in early February.

Lake’s counsel Ian Brookie, who took over following Lake’s first appearance, felt further time was needed to prepare.

The judge remanded Lake to reappear on February 3 for a plea, with bail to continue.

Lake’s alleged offences date from the beginning of January 2014 to the end of 2017 when he was a senior pastor of the Inspire Church.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

After his first appearance on October 14, Lake was remanded without plea on police bail but had his request for continued interim name suppression denied by Judge Maree MacKenzie.

At that hearing, Police Prosecutor Sergeant Toby Morgan, acknowledged it was not usual to oppose suppression on a first appearance, but in this case the Police were.

“There is no requirement for name suppression to protect the complainants,” Morgan said.

“Police believe there are further victims out there and the media attention will possibly encourage more to come forward.”

Lake’s bail conditions involve him living at his Whangarei address, surrendering his passport and that he not to come to Taupō unless attending court and not to associate with various people listed in the bail bond.

Church members who attended Tuesday's appearence said they could not make comment on the case at this early stage but one indicated he was not happy at the delay in progress.