Police investigate hate speech graffiti at Invercargill kura

Police are investigating after racist graffiti was sprayed on a sign at Te Whare O Arowhenua kura, and on residential fence, in Invercargill.

“This is what hatred looks like.’’

The Māori Language Commission has called on New Zealanders to stand behind a Māori language immersion school targeted by racists this week.

And an Invercargill City councillor says she is ashamed after hate speech was sprayed onto a sign outside a kura in the city.

Police are investigating the incident, at Te Whare O Arowhenua kura in Invercargill.

The graffiti had been painted over by Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said a complaint had been received about the incident.

Police were also aware of another incident at a residential address in Invercargill and are making inquiries.

Racist language was spray painted onto a fence in that incident.

Māori Language Commissioner professor Rawinia Higgins said, in a statement, “this is what hatred looks like. It’s not overseas, it’s right here in our communities and it’s targeting our children, our language and our identity.

“We know that more than one million people stood with us to celebrate Māori language in September and we ask people to show their support for the children and families from this kura.”

In a social media post, councillor Alex Crackett said: ‘’something disgusting happened to our treasured kura overnight that made me absolutely hoha.

“I won’t repeat it or post except to say that it was a despicable act of blatant racism and I am ashamed as a community representative to see this occur in Waihōpai, Invercargill. This is not who we are.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill city councillor Alex Crackett says she is ashamed after racist graffiti appeared on a sign at an Invercargill kura.

“But, it has provided for me for a poignant reminder of how important it is to korero te reo Māori in my every day, and always ask a pātai of our decision makers - Are we doing all we can to normalise that Māori is not a colour, it is our culture,’’ Crackett said.

Police said anyone who might know who is responsible is asked to contact police via 105.

The incident follows another in Queenstown, where posters carrying pictures of the prophet Mohammed were found plastered on a Mosque on Monday night.