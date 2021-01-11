Cameron McIntosh: turning to face the change

New Southland District Council chief executive Cameron McIntosh in front an image of the Invercargill water tower that his wife painted.

Cameron McIntosh’s mum and dad built one of the first houses around Otatara that looked out into the weather.

Southland houses tended to turn their back on all that incoming activity but from his home young Cameron could see the approach of clouds and blue skies behind them.

He could look out to Rakiura/Stewart Island’s Mt Anglem or up to the Takitimus, themselves worth checking out for reasons other splendour. Like so many homes, his was one in which if there was snow on the Takis, that was the standard of independent confirmation that it might be a bit cold out.

Point being, his home made it the most natural thing in the world to be looking to what lies ahead and to be ready to react.

READ MORE:

* Southland District Council appoints new chief executive

* Springtime resilience shining through - and it's just as well

* Where to now for Southland's messy recycling situation?



Growing up on the banks of the lower Oreti meant the river sometimes carried news too. He can still picture the household effects washing down the river, the detritus of people’s homes sluiced by the 1984 floods.

Such were the thoughts that occurred to him at a pōwhiri to welcome him to his new role as chief executive of the Southland District Council in 2020.

But there is a balance to be struck, he adds. He has also learned that although you need to be adaptable and not too wedded to the present, it is also folly to accept the new uncritically.

Just up the road from the SDC office in which he is now ensconced, is lower Esk St where he started work for Southland Frozen Meat in 1983.

The day came when he was sent to the nearby post office to receive the first fax – sorry, facsimile they called it – that the company had received.

“Sure,’’ he said. “What is it?”

“We don’t know . . . but you need to go and get it.’’

From the post office counter he was sent upstairs and was less than impressed to be handed a single, curling, piece of thermal paper with some writing on it. Back to work, this embodiment of future hi-techery drew the same reaction from colleagues as from him.

Was that it?

“It is a remarkable thing to me,’’ he now reflects, “that the fax machine became indispensable for business, and in many people’s homes but now it is not only obsolete – if you talk to kids about getting a fax they have no idea. It has come and gone.’’

John Hawkins/Stuff Invercargill 3 Waters operations manager Russell Keen with Invercargill City Council water manager Alister Murray and director of works and services Cameron McIntosh inspect the pipes running from the granular activated carbon filters that are part of the $12 million upgrade to the Branxholme Water Treatment Plant. McIntosh is now the chief executive of the Southland District Council.

In 1980s Invercargill the SFM headquarters were part of a downtown humming with upstairs clerical workers toiling for a raft of businesses – shipping, wool, finance, even that post office itself.

It was a commercial environment that is now gone from those blocks and that work, he adds with quiet certainty, is never coming back.

When McIntosh talks of times changing, it really is not a lament. Just change. And he knows that local government is not widely regarded as especially nimble in this respect.

“It is not a sector that changes quickly, because it is so complicated. But it is changing. Central Government has made it very clear that the challenges for the nation need to be tackled differently.’’

The temptation will be to briskly tread towards the conclusion that in this field or that, local government just has not done a good enough job and someone else needs to do it.

But this, he says, confuses local challenges with national ones.

Quick example: in common with the theme of Productivity Commission reports, the Havelock North drinking water inquiry found the multiplicity of different agencies, and requirements that were not necessarily aligned, were a problem.

Witness just one correction that followed – the removal of requirements to consult for three years and gazette changes for two years, before actually making any changes to drinking water standards.

Councils are incredibly bound by legislation, he says. If you physically piled up the regulatory books setting out the rules councils must satisfy, ‘’you could see it from space’’.

JOHN HAWKINS/Stuff Invercargill City Council works director Cameron McIntosh, left, and city councillor Norman Elder, who is also the chairman of the inner city working group, show off the new multimillion plans for the central city. They are standing in Esk St. McIntosh is now leading the Southland District Council as its new chief executive officer.

Even so, satisfying that little lot is by no means the be-all and end-all of the council’s role.

A balance must be struck between the district’s infrastructural needs and – as much as legislation allows – its social needs.

It takes adaptability and resilience, he says, and his sense is the councillors and staff have the motivation as well as the capacity. They know what they do has meaning for the people of the district.

Spoken like a bureaucrat? Here’s the thing. Cameron McIntosh, while far from a local government newbie, has still spent more years in private enterprise – chiefly southern meat companies – than in his 13 years in local government, which started at the SDC but most of which was as the Invercargill City Council’s director for works and services.

Businesses, he says, have a purity of purpose, the successful ones generally have a strong, strategic goal.

But a council is an entity like no other. It has a mixed identity – balancing the imperative of being a provider of services and infrastructure that no-one else will do because it is not commercially viable, with the need to provide economic and social impetus.

Gone, he says, is the local government model in which the public elected councillors who went into the chamber and made decisions on their behalf.

The current model involves much more engagement with the community and, in this respect the SDC is unusual in the extent to which it engages with community boards, not just seeking views but empowering them to generate some income and giving discretion over what to do with them.

The boards are “an incredible strength’’, their importance only likely to increase during the next few years as the district works for its own adroit recovery from the impact of the world shocks of 2020.

Just now the district council is in the thick of the long-term planning process. Intended as a chance for big-picture thinking to be agreed. But even the most consultative-minded councils face problems here.

People tend to be interested in next year’s rates but the plan requires a three-year focus, stretching further ahead to 10 years, and a minimum of 30 years on infrastructure. A degree of precision that is not easy to obtain.

‘’The challenge is that the requirements of the plans tend to turn them into a list of tasks. A list of deliverables, the roads, bridges and infrastructure.

Unassailably important matters that these are, they tend to overwhelm focus on the more aspirational aspects of the plan. So that is a communication challenge.

Another test of alertness and reactivity. The stuff of life.