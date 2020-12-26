Rising number of New Zealanders considering a move to Christchurch

More people are moving into Christchurch's central city as property sales boom, with the rental market also strong.

One week after moving his family from Auckland to Christchurch, Peter Meecham couldn’t be happier.

Research collected by Christchurch NZ – the region’s tourism and economic development agency – suggests the family’s homecoming could be just one example of a new trend.

The research reveals one in five New Zealanders say they are open to moving to Christchurch – nearly double the number who would contemplate a move to Auckland.

Peter and Megan Meecham, with Grace, 15, and Jackson, 17, recently returned to Christchurch after a decade living in Auckland.

Meecham said the city’s transformation had impressed the whole family, which includes two teenagers.

“Don’t get me wrong, Auckland’s awesome ... but we’re bloody happy to be home.”

Meecham and wife Megan moved to Auckland in 2010 for a job promotion and enjoyed their time there.

On their regular visits to the south, they were shocked and saddened by the devastating impact of the quakes – and the slow recovery.

Positive changes in the city in the past few years helped solidify their decision to move back.

“The city’s rejuvenated, it’s looking good, it’s incredibly positive,” Meecham said.

Being in Christchurch made it easier for the family to pursue their love of outdoor sports, such as mountain biking and skiing.

ChristchurchNZ says the city is being seen as a more desirable place to live thanks to a greater awareness of its liveliness and comparatively affordable housing.

The information was collected by Research First for ChristchurchNZ from September 4 to November 8 as part of an ongoing data project. It surveyed 1120 people. Of those, 752 lived outside of Christchurch.

The study found 20 per cent were open to relocating to the city. This is a leap from 15 per cent in the last survey which was conducted in the middle of the year.

This was especially true of “target migrants” – those under age 40 and earning more than $60,000 a year.

Of this group, 27 per cent were open to moving to Christchurch, compared to 14 per cent in the previous survey.

Christchurch is becoming more desirable in the eyes of Kiwis who live in other cities.

The city was found to be more attractive than the country’s two main centres – 15 per cent outside Wellington said they were open to moving there and Auckland sat at 11 per cent.

Research First research director Ann Thompson said the data showed perceptions about Christchurch’s desirability had improved, even in the past six months.

“It’s notable in the key findings that Christchurch is outperforming Auckland and Wellington in a lot of those measures.”

People from the city had positive things to say about their hometown, shown by 76 per cent saying they were proud to say they were from Christchurch.

ChristchurchNZ chief executive Joanna Norris said the rise in people willing to relocate to the city could be partly attributed to its marketing of Christchurch, particularly in Wellington and Auckland.

The most important factors people considered when relocating were the cost of living, housing affordability, housing quality and ease of getting around. Christchurch outperformed the other two main centres in all these areas.

“People are starting to see Christchurch as an attractive place to live. In terms of housing affordability, we’re in the enviable position of having supply and demand about right.”

Despite Christchurch’s housing market heating up in recent months, the city remains the most affordable of New Zealand’s main centres.

The proportion of people considering the move was significant, she said.

Christchurch is seen as affordable and easy to get around compared to Wellington and Auckland

“You’ve got to remember, uprooting someone’s life is a significant step, so I think one in five is a good result.”

ChristchurchNZ put effort into challenging perceptions of the city, which sometimes lagged behind the reality.

For example, the survey showed outsiders had negative perceptions of employment opportunities in Christchurch, but this was not the case, Norris said.

“There are more than 1500 jobs listed on Seek at the moment in Christchurch and a lot of them come with significant wages.

“Also, earnings go further in Christchurch. It’s things like that we’re trying to help people understand.”

Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said Christchurch needed to “tell a different story” about itself.

“We’ve always been humble in telling our story compared to some other cities and I think we need to be a bit more overt.”

There were many new and emerging industries in the city, including the technology and space sectors.

The city also had a diversified economy, which was why it rebounded more quickly than some cities after Covid-19 hit, she said.

“Those who are making that move have seen those opportunities, alongside the really strong quality of life.”

The city had moved past its reputation as the “earthquake city”, she said.

“I’ve spent a fair bit of time in Wellington and Auckland and people don’t tend to say ‘how's the rebuild going’ now.”