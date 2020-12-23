Dead kittens with stab marks found dumped on suburban front lawn

Three kittens have been found dumped at a property in Blenheim. (File photo)

Warning this story contains an image that may be distressing.

Three dead kittens with neck wounds consistent with stab marks made by a screwdriver have been found dumped on a Blenheim property.

The SPCA is calling for information after a woman found the kittens on her front lawn in the suburb of Riversdale on Tuesday.

The kittens were taken to a vet where a post-mortem examination was conducted.

A vet concluded the round-shaped wounds under the kitten’s chins were consistent with being made by a screwdriver rather than a knife, the SPCA said.

There was also blood coming from the kittens’ noses which the vet said indicated the object had entered the kittens’ brain areas causing the kittens to die.

SPCA Canterbury Area Manager Jamie Hancock said the SPCA was calling for information on the dumped kittens.

Supplied The kittens had wounds under their necks and blood coming out of their noses.

There was no blood spots or trails around where the kittens were found, so it was believed they were dumped between the hours of 12.30 and 3pm.

“The kittens were put there on somebody's property, so perhaps someone has seen something or knows something,” Hancock said.

The woman who found the kittens did not have any known enemies that might be trying to send her a message, she said.

The SPCA was trying to make sense of what had happened and any leads would be helpful. The deaths were unnecessary and help was available for people who could not care for animals.

“Whether it was humane or not the way that they were killed whatever the reason was ... it wasn’t necessary.

It was an offence under the Animal Welfare Act if an animal wasn’t killed humanely and charges could result.

“That is quite a serious offence, it does have a maximum penalty of 12 months imprisonment or a $50,000 fine.”

Anyone with information can call (03) 572 9156.