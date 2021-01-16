How Australia was almost named New Zealand

During the TUIA 250 commemorations, Stuff visual journalist Chris Skelton joined the replica of Captain James Cook's ship Endeavour for a voyage from Opua, in the Bay of Islands, to Picton.

When Abel Tasman sighted the west coast of New Zealand, he thought it was part of an island in southern Argentina.

Christopher Columbus thought Cuba was Mainland China when he first arrived, and he later landed in Venezuela believing he was in Indonesia.

French navigator Binot Paulmier claimed to have discovered Australia but it is now believed he was in Brazil.

The history of European navigation of the South Seas is riddled with wild miscalculations and confusion.

It’s also the story of how the first European to discover Australia named it New Zealand while thinking he was in Papua New Guinea the whole time.

Willem Janszoon was an officer of the Dutch East India Company, stationed in Java, Indonesia, in the early 1600s.

He was put in charge of a mission sent to the island to explore further in 1605, searching for more resources the company could exploit. He was especially keen on finding gold.

Wiki The course of Janszoon’s expedition to Australia, which he believed was par of Papua New Guinea.

He sailed from the eastern end of the Arafura Sea into the Gulf of Carpentaria charting miles of exposed coastline of what he thought was Papua New Guinea.

However, he missed one pretty major feature: the Torres Strait.

He was no longer in Papua New Guinea. He had stumbled on a new continent without realising it.

Janszoon’s ship Duyfken made landfall after sailing about 30 kilometres along the Pennefather River on the western shore of Cape York Peninsula in Queensland, in the territory of the Wik-Mungkan people.

According to Wik-Mungkan oral history, the first contact was relatively positive at first but soon turned ugly.

The Dutch came ashore, built huts and traded some tobacco, which was well-received. However, the sailors then attempted to kidnap some of the women and force the men to hunt for them. A fight broke out, leading the locals to attack the Dutch, who are said to have shot dead many of the Wik-Mungkan people before escaping.

Monument Australia This small Memorial in the Australian Capital Territory, representing the prow of a boat, commemorated the 400th anniversary Willem Janszoon’s expedition.

Janszoon dubbed the area he found "Nieu Zeland" after the Dutch province of Zeeland, the second-largest province in the Netherlands and a major shipping base.

It’s not known where Janszoon was born, but it is possible that he was referencing his birthplace.

Had he explored farther and realised he had found the long-theorised Southern Land, his name may have stuck.

Instead, his discovery of a flat, uninteresting coastline with no apparent resources and a hostile indigenous people was of little interest to the company.

Later Dutch expeditions charted the Australian coastline further and dubbed the island continent “Nieuw Holland” (New Holland).

Duyfken 1606 Replica Foundation/Stuff A replica of the Duyfken, the ship in which Willem Janszoon sailed from Java to Australia.

The name Terra Australis had existed since ancient Roman times when explorers like Ptolemy theorised that a vast southern land must exist to balance out the northern continents.

The first recorded instance of the word Australia being used to describe the continent was in the 1796 book Zoology of New Holland by George Shaw and was widely popularised by English explorer Matthew Flinders in the early 19th century.

How a bureaucrat – not Abel Tasman – named New Zealand

By the time of Abel Tasman’s voyage in 1642, the Dutch had mapped most of Australia’s northern and western coastlines. His was the first expedition to venture south.

Tasman’s ships Heemskerck and Zeehae sailed into Ngāti Tūmatakōkiri territory on December 13, 1642, following the coastline north along the upper West Coast of the South Island.

Ngāti Tūmatakōkiri were the dominant iwi across the north-western South Island from the 16th century onwards. Their lands spanned from Rangitoto ki te Tonga/D’Urville Island in the Marlborough Sounds to Mohua/Golden Bay and south to as far as Māwhera/Greymouth.

The iwi had been subjected to several raids in recent decades and would have been on high alert for any invaders.

Waka were sent to follow the ships in darkness and warriors lit huge fires atop each hill to warn and gather reinforcements.

The oral history of the encounter has been lost due to tribal wars in the 19th century, which left few Ngāti Tūmatakōkiri survivors.

Abel Tasman’s writing depicted their meeting as a miscommunication that turned violent, but University of Otago Archaeologist Dr Ian Barber has argued the Ngāti Tūmatakōkiri understood the encounter perfectly: Tasman’s men wanted to come onshore and take their food, something the iwi was protective of and not willing to give up.

The bay Tasman’s two ships anchored in was near a rich and important area for food production. It was the middle of kumara harvest, which may have been why so many warriors and waka from surrounding areas were present.

Te Ara A depiction of the encounter between Ngati Tumatakokiri and the crew of Abel Tasman, by Dutch artist Isaac Gilsemans.

“The incident took place in the middle of the seasonal kumara growing season, which runs between October and April,” Barber said when presenting his research in 2010.

“The Dutch ships made a beeline for what was essentially the food basket of Golden Bay before they were attacked. After the Dutch anchored and sent two small boats inshore to explore the coastline, local people may well have seen Tasman and his potentially hungry crew as a threat to their food resources.”

Tasman named the land he had charted “Staten Landt” (Staten Island) after the term for the Dutch parliament.

There was already another “staten island” that had been discovered a few years earlier, Isla de los Estados, on the south-eastern tip of Argentina.

Tasman thought his Statent Landt might have been the other coastline of a great southern continent connecting the two.

Tim O'Connell/Stuff Tata Beach in Golden Bay, approximately the location where Abel Tasman first encountered Ngati Tumatakokiri.

“It is possible that this land joins to the Staten Land; but it is uncertain. It is a very fine country, and we hope it is part of the Unknown South Continent,” Tasman wrote in his logs.

Unlike Tasman, the many tribes already occupying the land already knew it was not one large continent but two large, separate islands.

They had already given them names, although not universal at the time as each tribe had their own unique oral histories, there was some commonality in the use of Te Ika-a-Māui (the fish of Maui) for the North Island , and the South Island was known as Te Wāi Pounamu (the waters of greenstone) or Te Wāhi Pounamu (the place of greenstone).

Like many European navigators, Tasman and later Cook, would mark and rename lands on behalf of the countries they represented without any reference, thought or respect given to the indigenous peoples and the names they may have already given to those lands.

The Dutch East India Company had its operational headquarters in Batavia, West Java, and word often did not reach back to Amsterdam for several years.

Tasman’s journals of his trip to New Zealand made it back to Batavia in December 1643 and would have been available in the Netherlands by 1645.

The coastline of the lower North and upper South Island was depicted as “Nova Zealandia” for the first time on a World Map in either late 1645 or early the following year.

It had long been assumed that the “Staten Landt” name Tasman chose had been dropped because another expedition had discovered that Isla de los Estados was an island and therefore could not be part of the great continent.

Kiwi Historian Brian Hooker proved in 1972 the Nova Zealandia map was published months before the report of the Isla de los Estados expedition reached Europe.

Instead, he concluded that New Zealand was named without any consultation from Abel Tasman. The name was decided by Joan Blaeu, the official cartographer of the Dutch East India Company.

wikipedia Joan Blaeu, the cartographer for the Dutch East India Company, appears to be the person who chose the name New Zealand.

The name likely had more to do with politics than any likeness between Aotearoa and the Dutch province of Zeeland.

The Dutch East India Company was structured with a 17-person board of directors, consisting of delegates from six cities.

Zeeland was the second-most significant maritime region, but often got pushed around by the Amsterdam (Holland) chamber, which had eight of the delegates. This was a regular source of contention between the delegates.

The Holland chamber had been honoured with the naming of Australia as New Holland, so it appears that Blaeu chose Nova Zealandia as the name of the newly discovered land in order to please the Zeeland chamber and quell tensions between the factions.

The name New Zealand was not chosen by a great explorer, but by a bureaucrat on the other side of the world attempting to please the corporate board of a company that hasn’t existed for more than 200 years.

Note: The commonly used name Aotearoa also has an interesting history, which we will discuss in part two of Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono in February, focusing on our country’s history of discrimination.