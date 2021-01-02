We published dozens of interactives and special features in 2020 - here are some of the best of them

In May, Stuff published an explanatory feature on the historic Covid-19 Budget, announced by Finance Minster Grant Robertson. The feature included this quick guide to a Budget deficit.

In 2020, I could not break the habit. I actually got worse.

Whenever we publish a major project, investigation or interactive, some sort of internal 5am alarm seems to trigger. Almost involuntarily, I quickly have the phone in my hand, punching in the passcode and opening Stuff.

Are people reading it? Is everything working as it should?

Typically, it’s: yes, the overnight editor is on top of it; yes, people are reading it but it’s 5am so not that many; and yes, the talented designers, developers and journalists have nailed another one.

I have a toddler, so sleep is precious. Why can’t I snap out of this?

At least part of my problem is that we’re publishing more projects to our interactives platform than ever before. By 2020s end, Stuff’s projects team had generated 38 different stories, stand-alone interactive graphics, and special features. That’s on top of a number of interactive features published within conventional stories.

These include two stories of unsolved killings (Killer Blow and Broken Glass), a project honouring New Zealand’s last surviving WWII veterans, a feature examining a more carbon-friendly future with far fewer cars, the extraordinary tale of a pioneering - but little-known - Silver Ferns coach and Munted, a video series on the social and political fallout of the Christchurch earthquakes, a decade on.

There were many more covering a wide variety of subjects, but it’s 2020 so one story stood out.

Our coverage of Covid-19 put a premium on clear, compelling and timely presentation of the most important information. Our data journalists spent a large chunk of the year deep in spreadsheets, juggling an ever-changing data feed from the Ministry of Health alongside a range of global numbers to present the latest, most relevant case numbers in their full context.

In May, Felippe Rodrigues put together a break out piece telling New Zealand’s Covid story in graphs. This was an innovative piece of analytical journalism, creating a narrative flow that gelled with animated graphics throughout. It was a hit with Stuff readers - even at 5am on a Saturday morning - and it captured some global attention.

We used motion graphics to explain Covid clusters, and presented the key points of an historic Budget in a beautiful and easily understood special feature that was published within hours of its announcement.

Sungmi Kim/ Stuff Our explanatory feature on this year’s Budget was designed and laid out by Sungmi Kim.

Interactive designer Sungmi Kim showed her flair again, working with a team of journalists for the three-part investigation Deep Trouble, which examined a rise in unemployment in the wake of Covid-19 lockdowns.

We also published our first digital colouring-in book, Colour Your Bubble, to help while away the hours stuck at home. Give it a try if you missed it the first time and watch out for a new edition in 2021.

Aside from Covid-19, we also poured a lot of effort into 2020’s election..

Our fact-checking initiative, The Whole Truth, was published via a specially created site and turned out almost 50 posts unpicking the half-truths and outright fibs aired during the campaign.

We also gave voters the opportunity to reflect on who we are as a people. Aotearoa in 20 presented key facts about our nation and its people, alongside the personal stories of a representative group of 20 Kiwis. It urged: The government we choose impacts not only ourselves and our families, but everyone else who lives here, too.

On election night, we published an extremely popular election dashboard. It looks a bit different now, as it has evolved to reflect events since then but at the time, it was a one-stop destination for the latest results, a video livestream featuring analysis and interviews across the country and a live blog with comment from Stuff’s political team.

And on election night, data journalists Kate Newton and Felippe Rodrigues were pouring over the finer details of numbers as they emerged. Thanks to some careful prior planning and a few long nights, we were able to publish Labour Day, a detailed analysis of all the results, within 48 hours of them being released.

Already, there are half a dozen new projects in the works for the first few weeks of 2021. I think I’m going to need to discover an inner snooze button to break my 5am reflex.

John Hartevelt is Stuff’s projects director.