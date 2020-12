Fireman on seeing 18 cows stranded in river: 'I need a plan'

The Ngāruawāhia Volunteer Fire Brigade found 18 cows stuck in the Waipā river on Wednesday.

A nondescript call out for cows stuck in mud led to a bovine river rescue mission like no other.

A herd of 18 cows had an unexpectedly long night swim in the Waipā River when they got stuck.

Crews from Ngāruawāhia’s Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived at the scene about 9am on Wednesday, about 5km upriver off Ngāruawāhia Road.

Ngaruawahia volunteer fire brigade The Huntly rescue boat herds cows up the Waipā river bank.

“It was unbelievable,” senior station officer Marty Kampman said.

And when Kampman saw 18 cows in the water, he thought: "I need a plan”.

Most cows were crammed up against a steep river bank about 4m high.

“There was nowhere else they could go really. It was safety in numbers.”

Ngaruawahia Volunteer Fire Brigade Cows wander up the trench to safety and food.

A local farmer among the volunteers suggested digging a trench in the river bank to lead the animals out.

He used his 12-tonne digger to dig the 2m-deep trench.

With the Ngāruawāhia jet ski and Huntly rescue boat on hand, crews herded the cattle up onto the bank.

Every animal clambered to safety without any problems, except for one, Kampman said.

That cow got wedged in the mud for 15 minutes and wouldn't turn back, so crews pushed it and used ropes to haul it out.

Ngaruawahia Volunteer Fire Brigade One cow got stuck in the mud and couldn't get out for 15 minutes.

Although it’s still a mystery how the cows ended up in the river, Kampman suspected they got spooked during the night and broke through a farm fence.

He estimated they were in the water for about 10 hours.

“They were very worn out and tired.”

But they casually wandered out onto the bank and started grazing almost immediately.

The job was a challenge to solve and a welcome change from medical incidents and car crashes.

“Some of us had been on a call the day before at Whatawhata intersection where we were involved in extracting people from cars.”

It's fair to say Wednesday's mission was the most unusual animal job he’s come across in his 45 years in the brigade.

“We’ve had horses, we’ve had sheep, we've had dogs but this is the most unusual one, just the sheer number of cows.”