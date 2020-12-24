Demand for windscreen repairs skyrockets after new Christchurch motorway opens

After four years of construction - and 50 years since the idea was considered - the new Christchurch Northern Corridor motorway opened to drivers, cyclists and walkers on December 17, 2020.

Motorists using the new Christchurch Northern Corridor say the road is not up to scratch, with numerous cracked and chipped windscreens to prove it.

Adam Taylor drove the road on Tuesday and ended up with a large crack across his windscreen after stones flicked up from the road.

He posted a warning to Facebook telling people to take care, and soon discovered he was not alone.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The new motorway and shared path opened on December 17 after four years of construction.

Some motorists were lucky to get away with a chip, but several others also had to get their windscreens replaced, he said.

“Talking to Novus, they have been inundated with jobs, – all from cracked windscreens on the new motorway,” he said.

“I was expecting a few stones, but they were showering the car, and that was travelling below the limit and at a good distance.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff An open day was held on the Northern Corridor for bikers and walkers on December 12.

Taylor said he contacted the Christchurch Northern Corridor Alliance and was surprised by its response, which included suggesting he take a different route or drive more slowly.

He felt it “isn't that wise” to advise people to travel slowly when the speed limit was 100kmh.

Community and engagement manager Melanie Williams said the road was swept before opening, and was also swept each night.

“Every driver that uses a chip sealed road runs the risk of flicking up chip and of having chip flicked in their direction.

“This is why we ask drivers to drive more slowly to start with and to watch following distances.”

The team had taken several measures to mitigate the issue, including adding signs and imposing lower speed limits when the motorway was only partially open, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Motorists say more should be done about the loose chip on the new Christchurch Northern Corridor.

The alliance could not lower the speed limit now the road was fully open, but it was unlikely drivers would slow down anyway, she said.

“All I can suggest is you use a different route for a while – especially on warmer days.”

Novus North Canterbury owner Catherine McSaveney said the past week had been a nightmare for motorists, with the vast majority of repair jobs referred to her business relating to the new motorway.

“On Monday we had about 30 just from over the weekend, and I wouldn’t want to guess numbers since, but it’s been ridiculous.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff New road seal on the Christchurch Northern Corridor is being blamed for a spike in broken windscreens. (File photo)

McSaveney said the road should not have opened before the chip seal was properly bedded in.

“They’ve obviously rushed it to get it open ... one of our customers who used to work on the roads said it was shocking.”

Given the time of year and high number of windscreens being damaged, some people would not be able to get a replacement windscreen until January 13 at the earliest, she said.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said drivers should leave “good following distances” until the chip seal had bedded in.

Taylor said leaving sufficient space between cars did not prevent stones flicking up from cars travelling in the opposite direction, which was how a lot of the damage was being done.

The new motorway connects St Albans to State Highway 1 and the Waimakariri district, bypassing the residential suburbs of Belfast, Northwood and Redwood to ease congestion on Main North Rd.

On January 11, the carpool lanes will be operational, park and ride facilities will open, and direct bus services from Kaiapoi or Rangiora to central Christchurch will start.

Work on the $290 million Northern Corridor began in 2016 as part of the National Party's Roads of National Significance programme.