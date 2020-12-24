State Highway 6 closed by slip at Fox River bridge

The Fox River bridge has been closed since 11.30pm on Wednesday following a slip.

Waha Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency confirmed the bridge, located on State Highway 6, has been closed since 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Contractors would be on site before midday on Thursday to assess the slip and the transport agency asked motorists to avoid the area.

The closure meant inland roads would have to be used to travel between certain parts of the West Coast, including between Greymouth and Westport.

A few showers were forecast on the West Coast on Thursday, but were expected to ease by the evening.

Showers were also expected in Christchurch on Thursday, along with westerly breezes and a high of 21 degrees Celsius.