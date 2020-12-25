Wellington convention and exhibition centre starting to take shape

Wellington's Convention Centre will be open to the public in 2023.

Wellington’s new convention centre is starting to take shape, two years out from the scheduled completion of the building’s construction.

Work on the Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre began late last year, with the building’s exterior due to be completed by the end of 2022.

The $179 million venue is scheduled to open to the public in mid-2023, following internal outfitting.

Wellington City Council economic and commercial manager Danny McComb said steel structures had now been completed on the ground floor and most of the first floor, and had started on the second floor.

That followed the installation of base isolators shortly after the coronavirus lockdown, McComb said.

STUIDO PACIFIC ARCHITECTURE An artist's impression of the convention centre from Wakefield St.

Excavation and piling work had been completed prior to that.

“The lockdown was definitely an unwanted delay, but we managed through that,” McComb said.

“It’s not really going to change the timing of the project. We're still on target for completing the build by 2022.”

The three-storey complex, between Cable St and Wakefield St on Wellington’s waterfront, will include meeting and exhibition spaces covering 10,000 square metres on the top two floors, and a 1280sqm exhibition gallery on the ground floor.

The ground floor was initially meant to house a Sir Peter Jackson movie museum, but that fell through following a series of disagreements between Jackson and the council.

STUIDO PACIFIC ARCHITECTURE An artist’s impression of the centre looking from Cable St.

The bronze colour scheme on the building’s facade was confirmed in May, with the council receiving updated renderings from Studio Pacific Architecture in September.

McComb said construction workers would take a break between December 24 and January 10.

The council said work to connect utility services to the facility would result in road closures throughout January and February.

Cable St would be down to one lane during weekdays between January 5 and January 29 to enable trenches to be dug and pipes installed. Wakefield St would be down to one lane on weekdays between February 1 and February 27 for the same reason.

Councillors agreed in May to remove 21 parking spaces and a motorbike parking area to make way for the development.

The extra space will allow traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossings on Cable and Wakefield streets, as well as a widened footpath in front of the complex on Cable St, and a loading zone for visitors on Wakefield St.