Brent Gordon died on December 18 on Hampden-Palmerston Road, State Highway 1 in Hillgrove. (File photo)

Police have named the man killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Otago last week.

Christchurch 71-year-old Raymond Brent Gordon, known as Brent, died on Hampden-Palmerston Rd, State Highway 1 in Hillgrove, on December 18.

Another person was injured in the crash.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, a police statement said.